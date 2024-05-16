Pundit says Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'wouldn't be able to keep up with the other top players' if they returned to Europe

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the all-time greats football has ever produced. At 36 and 39, respectively, they are showing no signs of slowing down.

At Inter Miami, Messi is breaking records for fun and is leading the race for the league's MVP this season. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is scoring crucial goals for Al Nassr in every match.

In an interview with Genting Casino, former Chelsea defender William Gallas opined that the two would put a 'stain on their careers' if they returned to Europe at this age. The Frenchman thinks that Messi and Ronaldo will not be able to deal with the intensity of European football, especially in top leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Seria A, and the Bundesliga.

"Where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are playing at the moment is best for them. They wouldn't be able to compete in the top leagues, like the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga. They are both nearly 40 years old, and they seem happy where they are," Gallas said.

The former defender concluded that the two players would face much criticism if they returned because their age would not allow them to compete with the top players in Europe.

"If Messi and Ronaldo came back to Europe, they would have a lot of criticism and possibly put a stain on their careers, because they wouldn't be able to keep up with the other top players," the ex-Chelsea man concluded.

Neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is showing any indication of returning to Europe. Messi is reportedly in talks to extend his contract with Inter Miami until 2026.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr is also trying to extend the Portugal talisman's stay in Saudi Arabia for another 12 months after his contract expires in 2025.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering records in Europe

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo boast staggering numbers in European club competitions. While Leo has predominantly been Barcelona's talisman, Cristiano has preferred to travel and conquer multiple European leagues.

In 853 club appearances in Europe, La Pulga has scored 704 goals and created 303 more (via MessivsRonaldo.app). Meanwhile, Cristiano has netted 701 goals and has assisted 201 times in 949 matches. Messi boasts a staggering 0.83 goals per game throughout his European club career while Ronaldo doesn't lag far behind with 0.74.

Another staggering statistic is that Lionel Messi has been named Player of the Match 320 times (37.5% of his European appearances) while Cristiano has 168 Player of the Match titles (17.7% of his European appearances).

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated all European awards for over fifteen years. La Pulga has won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times while Ronaldo has five. The Argentine World Cup winner also has six European Golden Shoes, with Ronaldo coming second with four.

In terms of collective trophies, Ronaldo has won five Champions League and seven League titles while Messi has four Champions League and 12 League titles to his name.

When facing each other, Lionel Messi leads the statistics with 16 wins, 22 goals, and 12 assists to his name. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has recorded 11 wins, 21 goals, and a solitary assist while facing his long-time rival.