Pundit shocked by just how slow Manchester United summer signing looked against Nottingham Forest

Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas expressed surprise at how slow Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat was in the Red Devils' 1-0 against Nottingham Forest. The ex-Tottenham man claimed that he was beaten multiple times by the pace of Divock Origi down the side's left flank.

Speaking on BBC, Jenas said:

“I was surprised it wasn’t Elanga running at Amrabat because I think Amrabat has struggled at times in that first half. You can see Origi shows him a clean pair of heels which surprised me to be honest with you, but time after time they have had chances down the right hand side.”

Amrabat was deployed as a left-back with the intention of stepping into midfield in possession. However, it caused problems for the side defensively, as the Moroccan found it difficult to keep up with Forest's pace on the wings with Anthony Elanga and Divock Origi.

The 27-year-old was a highly coveted signing for Erik ten Hag, moving to Old Trafford from Serie A side Fiorentina on loan. However, he has struggled to live up to expectations. He has made 20 appearances across all competitions but has failed to collect a single goal or assist.

As the season has passed, Amrabat has also lost a place in midfield to youngster Kobbie Mainoo and has not made a start in the league since December.

Manchester United do have the option to make his move permanent, negotiating a £21 million clause to sign the player next season. However, journalist Dean Jones insisted that the Red Devils would not pursue that option, saying (via GiveMeSport):

“Manchester United must be very relieved they do not have an obligation to buy Amrabat because the move has just not worked out at all, and they will cut ties on this one without any regrets. His chances of earning a permanent deal are pretty much zero."

It remains to be seen how much of a role the Moroccan will play in the remainder of the season for the Red Devils.

Manchester United looking at La Liga star to replace Luke Shaw: Reports

The full-back has impressed for high-flying Girona.

Manchester United are considering a move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are keen on adding to their full-back room, with the Spaniard emerging as a target.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for a Girona side that have surprised many by competing for the La Liga title this season, finding themselves in second. He has made 30 appearances this season, scoring once and setting up six more.

Manchester United have been forced to use Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat at left-back, with Luke Shaw missing over 15 games with an injury. Thus, Gutierrez could be an ideal signing for the Red Devils.