Pundit slams Gareth Southgate, believes he is responsible for the 'banter' aimed at Manchester United's Harry Maguire after England's win

Former England striker Darren Bent has shifted the blame for the constant criticism of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.

England beat Scotland 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday, September 12. Phil Foden (32'), Jude Bellingham (35') and Harry Kane (81') scored the goals for them. Harry Maguire, who came on as a substitute in the second period, scored an own goal in the 67th minute.

The Manchester United defender was subject to intense scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, as he has been for over the last two years. This led to Southgate lashing out at English pundits and journalists for slamming Maguire.

Bent, however, believes the England manager could have avoided this situation by not subbing in Maguire against Scotland. He said that youngsters like Levi Colwill or Fikayo Tomori could've been given a chance given that it was just a friendly.

Bent told talkSport:

"The Maguire situation, I blame Southgate... saying we need to protect him. There was no need whatsoever to put him out there last night, you've not seen Tomori. Give him an opportunity. What, what are you expecting? The guys not played any minute and this scenario. You might have gonna hammer Maguire because I don't think it's fair, but he comes on and something seems to always happen."

He added:

"Now, whether that's down to lack of fitness, Um, game sharpness that i think last night was just unfortunate, but it's it's It's no coincidence. Something keeps happening to him."

Bent questioned Southgate's choice to pick Maguire despite the defender being a substitute player for Manchester United:

"But when Gareth comes out and says we need to protect him. Well, you need to start doing that because you'll get people questioning you because you're picking a player who's not playing for their club who hasn't played any minutes and you're still sticking by the way, he's the best that we've got."

Bent claimed that Southgate could've given an opportunity to Colwill or Tomori but instead picked Maguire, which inadvertently led to the banter:

"I get that he's been very good, but you can't tell me you couldn't pick a player that's not playing any minutes. It's playing better than Levi Colwill where he's getting games time from? I thought Lewis Dunk was outstanding last night..."

"Well the fact that he then put him [Maguire] back in there. He's the one that's responsible for all. This other kind of banter that's been towards the own goal that was scored right by Harry Maguire."

Harry Maguire, 30, despite falling down the pecking order at Manchester United, has been a key player for Gareth Southgate. He has made 49 senior appearances for England and also contributed seven goals and two assists.

Harry Maguire's struggles continue with Manchester United and England

The Red Devils signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for still a world record fee for a defender of £80 million in 2019. The England international was made captain in his first season with the club.

He did well in his first two seasons but his form dipped massively in the 2021-22 season and he was immensely criticized for his error-prone performances. He fell down the pecking order in the following season under Erik ten Hag, starting just 16 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Harry Maguire was linked with a move to West Ham United in the summer but rejected it to fight for his spot at Manchester United. He has played just 23 minutes in one substitute apperance so far after four games into the season.

With his contract expiring in 2025, the England international certainly needs a major change in his form or surroundings.