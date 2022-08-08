Pundit slams Jurgen Klopp's 'dry pitch' excuse after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for using the 'dry pitch' at Craven Cottage as an excuse for his side's disappointing performance against Fulham.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the newly promoted side in their opening Premier League game of the season.

Despite dominating possession against Marco Silva's side, the Reds were unable to deal with Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was a constant threat to the Red's back-line.

The Serbian striker towered over Trent Alexander-Arnold to covert a header and score the first goal of the game. Darwin Nunez scored an equalizer for the Reds in the 64th minute after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Mitrovic then breezed past Virgil Van Dijk before being brought down by the Dutch defender in the penalty box. He converted the spotkick to give his side the lead once again. But Mohamed Salah's goal in the 80th minute helped Jurgen Klopp's side claim a 2-2 draw.

The German tactician blamed Craven Cottage's 'dry pitch' for his side's sub-par performance. His excuse has drawn heavy criticism from Chris Sutton.

"Jurgen Klopp suggesting Liverpool were held back by a dry pitch at Fulham is up there with football's worst excuses. Like many bosses, Klopp is armed with a list of excuses when things don't go his team's way. Sometimes, a head coach should just say it as it is," Sutton told The Daily Mail.

The Reds are already two points behind title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table as Pep Guardiola's side cruised to a 2-0 victory over West Ham United thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland.

Liverpool's injury crisis worsens as Thiago Alcantara was forced off against Fulham

Liverpool went into the game against Fulham on Saturday without the services of a number of first-team regulars. Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were ruled out due to injury whilst Naby Keita missed the game due to illness.

The Merseyside club's injury crisis worsened as Thiago Alcantara was substituted early in the second half against Marco Silva's side after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury. This could force them to dip into the transfer market before it slams shut on August 31.

As per Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The 29-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided 37 assists in 289 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He helped the club win the 2020-21 Scudetto, their first league title in eleven years. The Croatian also led the club to a second-place finish in Serie A last season and the Coppa Italia title.

Inter Milan could be forced to part ways with some prized assets this summer due to their dire financial situation. They could therefore be open to selling Brozovic despite his importance to Simone Inzaghi's squad.

