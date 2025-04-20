Pundit slams Manchester United for plans to sell star player; urges Rubem Amorim to block transfer

Former player Danny Murphy has urged Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to retain Kobbie Mainoo. Murphy opined that they should not look at profit, as they will soon need to sign a player similar to him.

Writing in his column in the Daily Mail, Murphy remarked that Amorim needed to trust Mainoo with the defensive role and let him play deeper. He added that Manchester United would make a huge mistake by selling Mainoo as he is a player they do not have in the team and will be looking to sign if he was playing for another club. He wrote:

"I don't see what Amorim sees when it comes to Mainoo. I think Mainoo is more than capable of playing that defensive role, he just needs some help, leadership and guidance around him. I also don't think he should be pigeon-holed into being one style of midfielder because there is so much variation to his play. I understand the rumors around him and Alejandro Garnacho needing to be sold for PSR reasons but the equation is simple: are United blessed with an abundance of talented midfielders? No."

He continued:

"Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are coming to the end of their careers. They let Scott McTominay go. He (Mainoo) is exactly the type of player United would be looking to sign if they didn't have him already. Even if they sold him for pure profit on the balance sheet, they will have to spend just as much, if not more, to replace his talent."

"Mainoo and Garnacho are two talented, hungry players capable of having a big impact for United over the next five years or more, whether that's under Amorim or any other manager. If I was Amorim, I would be talking to Mainoo, talking to my bosses, and making sure he stayed. I would still be shocked to see him leave in the summer. His performance the other night will have provoked a lot of conversations as to why he has not been playing," he added.

Mainoo scored a late goal in the 7-6 aggregate win over Lyon last week to help Manchester United qualify for the UEFA Europa League ssmifinals. The goal was the equalizer with a minute left before Harry Maguire scored in injury time.

Manchester United were ready to sell Kobbie Mainoo in January

Manchester United made Kobbie Mainoo available for sale in January, as they were looking to generate money. The Red Devils put him and Alejandro Garnacho on the market, and Chelsea targeted them.

However, the valuation of £70 million on both saw the Blues back out. The duo remains on their radar but they are unlikely to revisit unless the price tag is reduced.

Christian Eriksen is set to leave Manchester United this summer, while Casemiro has also been linked with an exit.

