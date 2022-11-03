Pundit tips Arsenal ace to secure exit as he is 'too good' to just keep 'sitting on the bench' 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel has advised Arsenal backup goalkeeper Matt Turner to leave the Emirates in January. The pundit claims the United States keeper is too good to sit on the bench every week.

Turner joined the north London side in the summer after a successful time at New England Revolution in Major League Soccer. The 28-year-old has played four games in the Europa League but has not made a single appearance in the Premier League. He is behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order.

While speaking with FairBettingSites (via Express), Friedel claimed that the American goalkeeper is too good to sit on the bench. He admitted that it is hard for players to turn down clubs like the Gunners but said:

"Time will tell if it's the right decision [for Turner to move to Arsenal]. When you're in the MLS, this is what I'll say – it's hard to turn down a club like Arsenal coming in for you, but when you move and you're as good as Matt Turner, I'd like to think that you would move and you're being told that you were gonna be the number one which obviously wasn't the case at Arsenal."

He added:

"Matt's a heck of a nice guy and a heck of a good goalkeeper. I don't know what kind of deal they have with Arsenal or what, but I hope if he's not in the team, or doesn't look like he's gonna get near the team, then they would allow him to leave or go on loan. I personally think he's too good of a goalkeeper to be sitting on the bench."

Matt Turner waiting for his chance at Arsenal

Matt Turner is not giving up on his dreams of succeeding with the Gunners and has claimed he is getting better.

The goalkeeper added that he has improved over the last two years and told CBS Sports:

"If you watch me last year, two years ago, you'd say I have improved. Obviously there's a learning curve. Things happen faster here, players are better, smarter and press with more intensity. There definitely was a curve but it's an area I'm always improving on, always working on, always striving to get better and better."

Mikel Arteta is unlikely to give Turner a chance in the Premier League unless there is an injury to Ramsdale.

The American has kept three clean sheets, conceding just one goal in four appearances in the Europa League this season.

