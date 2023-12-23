Pundit urges Arsenal to get rid of 4 players in order to fund blockbuster move for star forward valued at £112m

Former footballer Don Hutchison has urged Arsenal to get rid of four players to fund a blockbuster move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Hutchison named the four players he believes the Gunners can move on from in order to raise the reported £112 million it could take to land the Nigerian marksman.

"If you’re going for strikers and you have some money to spend, just some names roughly, if Arsenal want to get some money in to sign Victor Osimhen, who I think is one of the best out there, you could sell [Mohamed] Elneny, [Eddie] Nketiah, [Reiss] Nelson and [Emile] Smith Rowe.

"There’s plenty of players out there, you can get some funds in for this top striker."

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for a marquee striker, with Victor Osimhen, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford's Ivan Toney all on their shortlist.

However, Gyokeres may turn down a move to return to England, where he played for Coventry City until last season. He currently has 17 goals and eight assists for Sporting in just 20 games so far this season and is thriving with the Liga Portugal leaders.

This leaves the door open for Arsenal to onboard either Toney or Osimhen.

The former has proven himself to be a top striker, having bagged 68 goals and provided 21 assists in 124 appearances since joining Brentford in 2020. Osimhen, too, has a similar record, with 67 goals and 17 assists in 118 games for Napoli.

However, with nearly a £50 million difference in what the two strikers are valued at, it remains to be seen whether the north Londoners break the bank or choose the safer option.

Jamie Carragher delivers pre-match verdict on Liverpool v Arsenal

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher shared his views on the mega clash between the two title contenders later tonight.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the contest, Carragher spoke about the challenge the Reds could face against a changed Gunners team.

"I expect a great game, it very rarely disappoints. I expect Arsenal to be different to Manchester United who came here. I think it will be a much more exciting game, but I think it'll be a tough game for both teams."

He then mentioned that there is still a long way to go before the Premier League champions are crowned, but mentioned that the Gunners winning would give them a massive lift.

"There's a long way to go in the title. I think if Liverpool win, it'll give people belief, but it's the same for Arsenal. I think if they come to Anfield and win, there's a long way to go, but psychologically it'll be huge for them. It'll feel like more than three points."

The Gunners last won at Anfield in the Premier League in 2012, a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.

Mikel Arteta's team will need to be at their best if they are to beat Jurgen Klopp's men tonight.

