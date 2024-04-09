Pundit urges Manchester United midfielder to leave the club and join European giants in the summer

Football pundit Brian Laudrap believes Christian Eriksen should leave Manchester United at the end of the season and return to Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The Dane has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford since the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. This season, Eriksen has made 21 appearances across competitions, starting only 11 of those games. In contrast, in 2022-23, Erik ten Hag's first season at the club, Eriksen played 44 games, scoring twice and providing 10 assists.

While the Dane's current deal with the Red Devils runs until the end of the 2024-25 season, numerous reports suggest that United could contemplate selling him in the summer. Laudrup has suggested that Eriksen should make a return to Ajax, a club he made 163 appearances for at the beginning of his career. He told Viaplay:

"If I look at the possibilities and where he comes from, in my experience, Ajax would be a fantastic place where he should do well for a few more years."

Laudrup said that Eriksen shares a close bond with the city of Amsterdam and pointed out that he conducted treatment there following his cardiac arrest in 2021.

The pundit added that a veteran midfield of Eriksen and Jordan Henderson could serve Aajax well. He said:

"They might get an old midfield with Henderson and Eriksen, but it is a slighlty easier team where he can help build the team."

Manchester United are expected to conduct a squad clearout in the summer after the partial takeover by the INEOS group. Eriksen could be one of the first names to be shown the exit door.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes breaks record with leveller against Liverpool

During Manchester United's 2-2 Premier League home draw against Liverpool on Sunday, April 7, Bruno Fernandes scored a spectacular long-range goal to make it 1-1 in the 50th minute.

The Portuguese midfielder capitalized on a Jarrel Quansah error and found the back of the net from near the halfway line, from exactly 44.6 yards out to be precise. This is United's longest-range goal at Old Trafford since the 2006-07 season, according to Opta.

While Wayne Rooney scored a goal from 49.6 yards against West Ham United in 2014, the strike came at Upton Park in London.

Poll : How do you rate Eriksen's Manchester United tenure? Hit Flop 0 votes View Discussion