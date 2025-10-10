"Put him in front of the goal, he will still score" - Joe Cole makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim while predicting Portugal vs Ireland scoreline

Joe Cole has showered praise on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s World Cup Qualifiers clash against Ireland. The former England international described Ronaldo as a player who continues to ‘defy medical science,’ backing him to play into his mid-40s. He also backed Portugal to secure a landslide victory against Ireland, predicting a 4-0 victory for Roberto Martinez’s men.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo has continued to earn call-ups from Martinez, who once again gave the 40-year-old the nod for their October international break fixtures. Portugal will first face Ireland on Saturday, October 11, before locking horns with Hungary on Tuesday, October 14.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole said of his former Premier League rival:

"He's really just defying medical science. I remember saying, when he was 35, that ‘he'll play at least into his mid-40s’, and people thought I was mad. I'm like: ‘I'm telling you, he will. He's still scoring goals.’ It's ridiculous. I know the league he's playing in [gets criticised]. But if he wants to extend his career, he's not going to do it playing in the Premier League, or La Liga, or the Bundesliga. He's in the Saudi [Premier League], and he's banging in goals.

"Then, when he plays for Portugal, 85% of the teams he plays against, he's going to be able to play between the box and not have to exert himself physically to the level that he used to be able to. Put him in front of the goal, he will still score a goal. So, unfortunately for Ireland, I think this is going to be a convincing victory for Portugal. 4-0."

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently honored with the Globo Prestigio award at the 2025 Portugal Football Summit for 22 years of representing the Portugal national team. He remains the country’s most capped player (223) and all-time top scorer (141).

“I might have answered differently” – Cristiano Ronaldo on his evolved mindset and approach to life

Speaking at the 2025 Portugal Football Summit, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his mindset had evolved significantly over the years. The Portuguese superstar, who has spent over two decades in the sport, said he now values the present moment more than chasing long-term goals.

"I'll be honest: I don't see it as an obsession. If you'd asked me 20 years ago, I might have answered differently, like I wanted to eat the world, but now I don't see things that way,” Ronaldo said (via Record). “Age also allows us to think differently. It's like I said, I have a philosophy of living day by day. In everyday life, things change in a moment. You can't make long-term plans. Right now, I make short-term plans because it gives me more energy that way, more of a desire to live. I enjoy each day, training session by training session and competition by competition. Then, down the road, we'll see."

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 54 goals away from reaching a milestone of 1,000 career goals.

