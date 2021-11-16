"Put him in the Liverpool team"– Jonathan Woodgate claims misfiring Manchester United star can thrive at Anfield

Jonathan Woodgate recently opined that Jadon Sancho's playing style doesn't suit that of Manchester United's. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender believes the English forward would have been better off joining Liverpool instead.

Liverpool, too, were interested in bagging Sancho before he made a whopping £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford this summer.

Here's what Woodgate said about Sancho's situation:

"Things haven't gone exactly according to plan for Sancho since he signed for Man United this summer, and I put it down to the style of play; it doesn't suit him. If United replicated Dortmund's approach, then it would be a different ball game altogether. But Man United don't play that way; they don't play the sort of football Sancho is used to."

He added:

"Jadon Sancho is an extraordinary talent; if you play to his strengths, then he'll come good. There's no doubt in my mind that he'll come good again. Put him in the Liverpool team and he'd be a completely different player, I'm sure."

Manchester United have accumulated just four points in their last six Premier League games. Unsurprisingly, reports suggest things are pretty tense in the dressing room despite management showing faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjær's credentials.

Woodgate, however, believes Manchester United need just one more player to turn things around.

Mike Parrott @MikeParrott_



manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been chasing Jadon Sancho since the summer of 2019. If he was so desperately wanted, why is he playing so little, especially on the right? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been chasing Jadon Sancho since the summer of 2019. If he was so desperately wanted, why is he playing so little, especially on the right?manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

He explained:

"Man United need someone in the middle of the park to control the game; that's what's letting them down at the moment. Everything else is in place. They've got some exceptional players across the rest of the pitch but they're just lacking that character in the middle of the park."

Liverpool had been tailing Jadon Sancho before he decided to make a move to Manchester United

The Red Devils had Jadon Sancho as a target for the better part of three years. Liverpool, too, were part of the mix but the deal always looked like a pipe dream.

Sadly, Jadon Sancho has struggled to make a mark in the Premier League after hammering his way through the Bundesliga. Sancho has featured in 13 games for Manchester United this campaign. However, he is yet to register an assist or goal.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Edinson Cavani's anger with Jadon Sancho request comes to light amid Man Utd crisis mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Edinson Cavani's anger with Jadon Sancho request comes to light amid Man Utd crisis mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/FYpMrKKA98

To make matters worse, The Red Devils find themselves nine points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and five behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

This is in stark contrast to their second-place finish last season. Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane have been linked with a move to Manchester United should Ole Gunnar Solskjær be sacked in subsequent days.

The Red Devils return to Premier League action on November 20 when they take on Watford in the hopes of turning their season around.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar