"Put in a massive bid for him" - Paul Merson names one Premier League star Arsenal should buy to 'get into top-four'

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to 'put in a massive bid' for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Mikel Arteta has stripped Gabon striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy due to disciplinary issues. He also dropped the forward from the squad for the team's last two Premier League games.

Aubameyang has struggled to produce the goods for Arsenal this season. The former Borussia Dortmund star has scored only four goals in 14 Premier League appearances. Arsenal, who are constantly improving under the management of Mikel Arteta, are currently challenging for a place in the top-four of the Premier League.

In the wake of Arsenal's issues on and off the field with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Paul Merson has advised Arsenal to buy English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Merson told Sky Sports:

"Arsenal need to go out and buy Dominic Calvert-Lewin as soon as he is fit. Put in a massive bid for him. They need a focal point up front who is good and strong. [He would go there] because it's the Arsenal."

Dominic Calvert Lewin enjoyed a breakout campaign with Everton last season as he scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club. His performances earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 last summer.

Calvert Lewin continued his impressive form at the start of this season as he scored three goals in the same number of games before suffering an injury. As a result, he has been out of action since late August.

Everton are currently struggling in Calvert-Lewin's absence. Rafael Benitez's side are languishing in fourteenth place in the Premier League table. The 24-year-old is widely expected to make the move to one of England's 'top-six' clubs in the near future.

Arsenal might have to wait till next summer to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton are unlikely to sell talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January due to their current position in the Premier League table. The Toffees are just eight points above the relegation zone and have managed to win just one of their last five games in the Premier League.

Therefore, Arsenal could have to wait until next summer to make a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Gunners will have to depend on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to produce the goods in attack during the second half of the season.

The North London club have also been linked with a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Arsenal could, however, struggle to meet the Italian club's £60 million valuation of the Serbian.

