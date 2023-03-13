"Put him next to Jude Bellingham" - Gabby Agbonlahor backs Liverpool to complete stunning double midfield swoop this summer 

Former Aston Villa striker Gaby Agbonlahor backed Liverpool to complete Mason Mount's signing along with Jude Bellingham in the summer. Mount hasn't renewed his contract with Chelsea. His current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Agbonlahor thinks Mount would be more valuable as an addition to the Reds' roster than to United's. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained (via This is Futbol):

"I keep hearing this – Mason Mount to Man United. The only club that could do with him, and could get him, is Liverpool – he could fit into that [Georginio] Wijnaldum role. They need a couple of quality midfielders because they are working with a blank canvas. You can put him next to Jude Bellingham."

He further added:

“But Man United don’t need him at all. They’ve got [Christian] Eriksen, [Bruno] Fernandes – even [Jadon] Sancho to play a similar role. All three are better than Mount. There’s no doubt about it.”

Jurgen Klopp's team have struggled in the midfield department so far this season. The likes of Naby Keita, Thiago, Fabinho, and more have failed to replicate their best forms.

Hence, the midfield is an area that the Reds might actively look to improve in the summer. The Anfield club's interest in Bellingham is well-documented. Real Madrid are also interested in the Borussia Dortmund star.

Mount is another player that the Reds have been linked with. The Chelsea star's contract situation has added fuel to the fire. The club and the player are yet to come to terms about his payment. Graham Potter recently provided an update on the situation, saying (via Evening Standard):

“It’s an important contract and things need to be right for him and his family and it is important that he makes a decision on that basis.”

Liverpool lost their recent Premier League clash against Bournemouth

When Liverpool defeated Manchester United on 5 March at Anfield by a scoreline of 7-0, fans were over the moon as they thought the Reds are back on track.

However, they were in for a harsh reality check in the very next match. Klopp's side lost their latest game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium by a scoreline of 1-0. Phillip Billings scored the only goal of the game.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table currently with 42 points on the board from 26 matches.

