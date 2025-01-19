"Put some respect on his name","Quietly cooking for a while now" - Fans hail Real Madrid star after their 4-1 win over Las Palmas

Real Madrid fans online have commended Rodrygo following their 4-1 LaLiga win over Las Palmas on Sunday, January 19. Rodrygo was outstanding in attack and was arguably one of the brains behind the win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the first minute of the game, Fabio Silva opened the scoring for Las Palmas after being set up by Sandro Ramirez. In the 16th minute, Javi Munoz fouled Rodrygo in the penalty and Madrid were awarded a penalty. Kylian Mbappe converted the spot-kick in the 18th minute, making the scoreline 1-1.

In the 33rd minute, Brahim Diaz gave Los Blancos the lead following a pass by Lucas Vazquez. Three minutes later, Mbappe made it 3-1 after being set up by Rodrygo. In the 57th minute, the Brazilian gave Madrid a three-goal lead following a pass from Fran Garcia.

Trending

In the 62nd minute, Benito Ramirez fouled Vazquez and was given a yellow card. After VAR's review, Ramirez's yellow card was upgraded to a red card, and Las Palmas were reduced to 10 men. Fede Valverde's striker was chalked off for offside and the game ended 4-1 in favor of Real Madrid.

Rodrygo had a passing accuracy of 100% (33/33). He provided four key passes, created two big chances, and registered two goal contributions (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the Brazilian for his remarkable performance, with one tweeting:

"Rodrygo winning the penalty and assisting, as I said put some respect on his name.”

Expand Tweet

"Rodrygo on any other team in the world is a top 10 player in the world," another added.

"Real Madrid’s best player is Rodrygo and thankfully they don’t realise it,” one user opined.

"Rodrygo vs Las Palmas tonight: • Won a penalty. • Registered an assist. • Scored a goal. What a player. 🔥,” a fan page tweeted.

"Rodrygo has been quietly cooking for a while now,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

How did Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe perform against Las Palmas?

Real Madrid CF v UD Las Palmas - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Mbappe was lethal in attack as he scored two goals, in the 18th and 36th minute of the game respectively. In his stint on the pitch, Mbappe had a passing accuracy of 86% (30/35). He registered five shots on target and provided five key passes (via Sofascore).

The Frenchman has now scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 18 LaLiga games for Los Blancos this season. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the league leader in the standings with 46 points from 20 games. They are two points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and seven points ahead of third-placed Barcelona in the title race.

Real Madrid will next face Red Bull Salzburg at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 22. They are 22nd in the standings and desperately need the three points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback