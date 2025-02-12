"Put the stinker in the bag", "Stupid from Slot" - Liverpool fans furious as star starts in Merseyside Derby against Everton

Liverpool fans on X are fearing the worst after Arne Slot included Luis Diaz in his starting XI to face Everton. The two sides are set to face off in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League at Goodison Park later tonight (Wednesday, February 12).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense while Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the bench.

The midfield comprises Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Diaz failed to make an impact during the Reds' recent 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle as they crashed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. The Colombian has struggled for form as a false nine this season, garnering 12 goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. He has yet to score in 2025.

One Liverpool fan slammed Arne Slot for starting Diaz over Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, who make the bench:

"Stupid from slot, Diaz player a full game on Sunday. Nunez was the one to play tonight. The false 9 of Diaz is wrecking him every game"

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"Put the stinker in the bag"

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"Diaz shouldn’t be on the pitch after his excuse for a performance at the weekend," one fan commented

"Hope he is not playing like a cone again," another added

"He 100% has Arne Slot's nudes on his phone or something because HOW?" one fan questioned

"This striker signing in the summer couldn’t come sooner," another chimed in

What happened the last time Liverpool faced Everton in the PL at Goodison Park?

Liverpool are set to face bitter rivals Everton for the final time at Goodison Park later tonight with the Toffees set to play in their new and improved stadium next season.

The Reds were still competing for the Premier League title when they faced Sean Dyche and Co. last season on April 25, 2024. Everton dashed the visitors' aspirations, securing a shock 2-0 win via goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arne Slot will be hoping for an improved performance this time around. A win tonight for Liverpool would see them extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points above second-placed Arsenal, who have 50 points. Meanwhile, Everton are in 16th position with 26 points from 23 games but have won their last three league games under David Moyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback