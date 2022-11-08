“Put him in that team” – Pundit insists Mikel Arteta must look to sign 25-year-old midfielder at Arsenal

Journalist Robbie Earle has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgium international's contract with the Foxes is set to run down next summer and he will be available on a free transfer.

The Gunners were reportedly interested in getting Tielemans on board earlier this summer as well. However, the move did not materialize and the Belgian stayed put at Leicester.

But that hasn't stopped rumors of a possible move to north London for Tielemans. Earle has now jumped into the conversation, urging Arsenal to complete the signing.

“Youri Tielelmans – Arsenal, come and do the signing. I’m telling you now, mate. Put him in that team. He’s a good player, he’s a good age, he’s quality, he’s going to go to the World Cup, his contract’s up at the end of the season,” he said on The 2 Robbies podcast (via This is Futbol).

The 25-year-old has had a decent season for Leicester so far as they have crawled their way up the table after a disastrous start to the season. They are currently 14th in the Premier League table with 14 points from as many matches.

Tielemans, meanwhile, has started all but one of their league matches so far. He has also been handed the captain's armband for their last five matches in the English top flight. In all, he has three goals and an assist to show for in 14 appearances.

Arsenal have been on a roll despite missing out on one of their top targets this summer

Despite failing to get Tielemans to shore up their midfield, Arsenal have been on a roll this season. The Gunners are currently sitting atop the league table with 34 points from 13 matches, two points ahead of defending champions Manchester City. They have also qualified for the Europa League Round of 16 after finishing on top of their group in the competition.

Premier League @premierleague



The Gunners have also kept more clean sheets than any other team (6)



#CHEARS @Arsenal remain the only side to have scored in every #PL match so far this seasonThe Gunners have also kept more clean sheets than any other team (6) ⚽️ @Arsenal remain the only side to have scored in every #PL match so far this season 👏The Gunners have also kept more clean sheets than any other team (6) ⛔️#CHEARS https://t.co/p47o4phJul

It remains to be seen whether Arteta and Co. will return to the transfer market for Tielemans next summer.

