“Put it this way” – Chris Sutton makes prediction on who will win Liverpool vs Manchester United

Premier League legend Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United to beat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 5). The two arch-rivals clash in a vital battle with top-four connotations on Merseyside.

Sutton began by touching on Erik ten Hag's side's win over West Ham United in the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 1), telling BBC Sport:

"Manchester United were finding it tough against West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday, but they changed the game when they brought on Casemiro and Marcus Rashford and went up through the gears."

Sutton said that Liverpool are unable to turn things around when the going gets tough in games:

"Liverpool don't seem able to do that at the moment, and the turnaround - for different reasons, good and bad - for both teams since the start of season has been unbelievable really."

Klopp's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Wednesday (March 1) after being held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on February 25. Sutton alluded to that by questioning the significance of the clean sheets, given the modest opposition:

"Jurgen Klopp's side have kept a couple of clean sheets in a row now, against Crystal Palace and Wolves, which was important for them, but it's really not that big a deal because neither of those teams offer much in attack, do they?"

The Merseysiders also romped to victories over Everton and Newcastle United last month. However, they were hammered 5-2 by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at home. Sutton continued:

"Liverpool did the same last month when they beat Everton and 10-man Newcastle without conceding, but then they got hammered at home by Real Madrid."

Sutton expects Marcus Rashford to have an impact at Anfield. The Manchester United attacker has scored 25 goals in 39 games across competitions:

"Put it this way, I don't think it means Liverpool will keep Rashford out on Sunday. They get dominated in midfield and are vulnerable at the back, and United will take advantage of that. Prediction: 1-2."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Jurgen Klopp builds up the much anticipated Liverpool vs Manchester United derby! 🗣 "I was always looking forward to this game. It's the game!"Jurgen Klopp builds up the much anticipated Liverpool vs Manchester United derby! 🗣 "I was always looking forward to this game. It's the game!"Jurgen Klopp builds up the much anticipated Liverpool vs Manchester United derby! 🔴 https://t.co/eC0xVcOWGS

Manchester United head to Anfield in stellar form, winning 16 of their last 20 games across competitions. That includes impressive victories over Barcelona and Manchester City.

They also beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final to win their first trophy since 2017. So, Sutton feels Ten Hag's men could secure their first win at Anfield in more than seven years (January 2016).

Gary Neville expects Manchester United to target Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Neville expects Alexander-Arnold to be targeted.

United legend Gary Neville expects the in-form Rashford and Luke Shaw to give Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold issues on the flank when Manchester United play at Anfield. He told Sky Sports:

"They will target Trent Alexander-Arnold. Rashford plays on that side, as does Luke Shaw. United attack well down that side. Rashford is in unbelievable form, and he will fancy it."

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford Time to focus on the next one boys … Time to focus on the next one boys …🏆💭 https://t.co/MlTyRkFMN5

Alexander-Arnold has struggled this season, making numerous mistakes. However, he has impressed in the Reds' last four league outings, helping keep a clean sheet in all of them. Meanwhile, Rashford and Luke Shaw have been a nuisance for defences this season, contributing 39 goal contributions across competitions.

It will be interesting to see where Ten Hag plays Rashford. He has used in a striker's role recently, with centre-forward Wout Weghorst used as a No. 10.

Poll : 0 votes