"Puts him in the bracket of legend" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool forward and calls him 'a machine'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Sadio Mane as he continues to have an excellent season for club and country.

Writing in his program notes before the Reds' game against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, Klopp gave a special mention to Mane. The German tactician praised the forward's contribution during their 2-2 draw against Manchester City last weekend.

The Senegalese forward netted Liverpool's second equalizer on his 30th birthday following an inch-perfect pass from Mohamed Salah.

Klopp was quoted as saying (via The Sport Review):

"Everyone who played for us on the day contributed to an important result, but I did want to pick out Sadio. It was his 30th birthday on the day of the game and he still looks as fresh and vibrant as when he joined this club as a younger professional."

Klopp labeled Mane a "machine" and added:

“He is a machine. What he has done for this club and continues to do puts him in the bracket of ‘legend’. For Liverpool and Senegal he is playing to his highest level possible. What’s exciting is how he is getting better and stronger. When you see how he looks after himself and his commitment to his profession, turning 30 for him really is only a number."

Mane has enjoyed tremendous success since the turn of the year for both Liverpool and the Senegal national team.

The 30-year-old lifted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with his national side earlier this year. He also guided Senegal to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the third round.

At club level, Mane and the Reds are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple. They lifted the Carabao Cup back in February when they defeated Chelsea in the final.

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup

Liverpool take on title rivals Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. The two sides only played against one another last Sunday in the league.

The winner of the semifinals will either face Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final in May.

It is worth mentioning that this is the Reds' first FA Cup semifinal since Jurgen Klopp took charge at Anfield in 2015.

The Merseyside giants have not tasted FA Cup success in over 15 years. The last time they won the domestic cup was back in 2006.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh