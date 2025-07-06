"Puts you in the conversation for the top five players" - Pedro explains why Barcelona star is 'most complete' player in the world in his position

Former Barcelona star Pedro believes scoring 30 goals in a season is what puts a player in the conversation for the top five in the world. Pedro claimed that Lamine Yamal is the most complete winger in the world, given his footballing proficiency.

As highlighted by SPORT, Pedro lauded the Spanish sensation in a recent interview, saying (via Sempre Barca):

"The most complete winger in the world. He has outstanding vision and decision-making when it comes to passing, and beyond that, he’s got everything—1v1 skills, the ability to play inside, he can operate on either flank or through the middle, and he’s a great assist provider."

He added:

"The hardest thing for a great winger is to score goals like Lamine or Salah do. I played with Hazard and Henry, and they had that same quality. Scoring 30 goals a season is what puts you in the conversation for the top five players in the world."

Lamine Yamal has wowed football fans with his remarkable attacking proficiency in recent times. As a winger, Yamal's ability to advance with the ball and also to take on and dribble past defenders is sensational.

However, what sets him apart from a traditional winger is his ability to deliver goals and assist in attack. Yamal delivered 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games for Barcelona last season.

Lamine Yamal's brilliance was also the deciding factor in a good number of Blaugrana games, which helped them clinch a domestic treble. At age 17, his display has given him more prominence in the footballing world, and he's now a vital Ballon d’Or contender.

"Lamine is a phenomenon" - Barcelona's sporting director, Deco

Deco believes Lamine Yamal is a phenomenal football player. However, he suggested that becoming the best player in the world depends on the Spanish teenage sensation.

Speaking extensively about Yamal in a recent interview, Deco said (via Barca Universal on X):

"Lamine is a phenomenon, a true phenomenon. Becoming the best in the world depends on him. He will stay at Barcelona in the coming years, competing with Real Madrid for titles, and he is in the best place to compete, the best place."

Yamal is an important player in Barcelona's starting XI and remains contracted at the Camp Nou till June 2031. However, his consistency would determine if he would surpass Lionel Messi's achievements for Barca. The Argentine legend scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the Catalans between 2004 and 2021.

