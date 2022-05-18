"Puts more people out of work than Boris Johnson" - Jamie Carragher takes brutal dig at Manchester United legend Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher aimed a hilarious dig at Salford City part-owner and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville after the club sacked manager Gary Bowyer.

Salford City sacked Bowyer along with his assistant manager Billy Barr after finishing 10th in the England fourth division. The club entered the Football League three years ago and was eyeing a quick promotion. However, after finishing 8th last season, the team underwent a regression and could only manage a 10th-place finish this time around.

A club meeting was held last Tuesday after which a statement confirmed the sacking of the managerial team. An announcement with regards to the future of the club will be made in further time. Jamie Carragher hilariously referenced Boris Johnson, claiming that Gary Neville was responsible for more lost jobs than the British Prime Minister:

Salford City FC is owned the Project 92 Limited, whose significant shareholders include David Beckham, Nicholas Butt, Ryan Giggs, Peter Lim, Gary Neville, Philip Neville & Paul Scholes.

Manchester United Gary Neville gets mocked by Jamie Carragher on Twitter

Amongst the elite pundits, there won’t be many happier than Jamie Carragher right now. Liverpool are on a great run and are still in the hunt for a historic quadruple. Of course, Manchester City only need to win on the last day in order to quash those hopes.

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been phenomenal this season and will want to win at least one of the UCL or the English Premier League. At the same time, Liverpool’s greatest rivals United are preparing to finish a horrid season that saw them fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United will hope that their new manager Erik Ten Hag can bring about the kind of outlined changes required at Old Trafford both on and off the pitch. New signings, a change in tactics and tempo, and a resurgence of several stars is highly needed if United are to compete for anything next season.

The club’s ownership group has also been consistently criticized for the way in which the footballing side of matters have been handled. The lack of planning has hurt Manchester United for a number of years, and appears to have finally resulted in a club-wide disintegration this term.

