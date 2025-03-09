"Putting the cones down and handing out bibs" - Harry Redknapp names role Bruno Fernandes would've played in Sir Alex's Manchester United teams

Former manager Harry Redknapp has implied that Manchester United is struggling because Bruno Fernandes is the best player at the club. The Portuguese legend has been the standout player since arriving and is arguably one of the best signings at the club in over a decade.

In his column for The Sun, the former West Ham, Portsmouth, and Tottenham manager claimed the team lacked the star power required to live up to its legacy. The former manager claimed Manchester United need better players besides Bruno Fernandes to match Sir Alex Ferguson's great teams.

He pointed out that Ruben Amorim faced a daunting task to get the team on his hands firing again, saying via Goal:

"I like manager Ruben Amorim but it will take years to turn them [Man Utd] around... if it can be done at all. It has become a great club in name only. You’d look at the United of Fergie’s day and see superstars everywhere. Amorim would love just one. Bruno Fernandes is the closest and even then no more than a place in the squad."

" He wouldn’t have a prayer of making the team. Who would you drop? Giggs, Scholes, Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, even Nicky Butt or Darren Fletcher? Not a chance. If Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggled to get a game, Fernandes wouldn’t get beyond putting the cones down and handing out bibs. And I tell you what — if Bruno and Co had been at United when I was managing, I’d know all about winning at Old Trafford," he added.

Bruno Fernandes has bagged 79 assists and 90 goals for Manchester United since he arrived in the winter window of 2020. His goals see the midfielder sit as the club's 20th-record goalscorer, with only Ruud Van Nistlerooy and Tommy Taylor, two strikers, playing fewer matches than him in the top 20.

Manchester United head coach makes a damning assessment on club form

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made a damning assessment of the team's poor form. The 40-year-old Portuguese tactician has admitted his side's performances and results have not improved despite him being in the job for nearly half a year.

In a recent discussion with Premier League Productions, the former Sporting boss admitted he can only plan for the future amid the team's poor performances. Amorim said via FotMob:

"In terms of the results, it's bad. Also, the performances are not improving a lot, to be honest. The good thing is that we are learning a lot. We are changing a lot of things, but you cannot see it. Here in Carrington, the way we want to do things. I'm understanding the players and doing, in my head, what is the future of the squad."

"And that can be really important next year, but there is also a risk, when you are planning and doing and thinking to the future, you have to pay attention to the present. And the present is really hard in the moment because the results and the performances are not there," he added.

Manchester United will face Arsenal at Old Trafford today. They need improved performances to rise from 14th in the Premier League table. The team's lowest finish in the Premier League era was last season when they finished eighth.

