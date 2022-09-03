Qatar to allow beer sales at 2022 FIFA World Cup under special conditions: Reports 

According to reports, Qatar will allow beer to be sold during the FIFA World Cup 2022 under special conditions.

Fans with tickets to the tournament will be able to buy beer three hours before the game and an hour after. However, beer will not be available during the course of the match.

Beer will be available in the ticketed area around each stadium. However, fans won't be able to buy beverages inside the stadium.

Budweiser has the right to sell beer during World Cup tournaments. However, restrictions on alcohol due to the religious beliefs of the middle eastern country's population, they face a unique challenge this time.

The tournament is set to kick off on November 20. A FIFA fan zone will be set up in Central Doha during the tournament. Budweiser will have the permission to serve beer in that location every day during the tournament, from 6:30 PM to 1 AM the following day.

Questions regarding permissibility of alcohol were asked since Qatar won the right to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 event. The country does not have 100 percent restriction on alcohol and there is one liquor store in Qatar.

However, consuming alcohol in public places is not allowed. Visitors are not allowed to buy alcohol from the liquor shop as well. They can't carry alcohol with them in the country either. However, they are allowed to drink in the licensed hotels in Qatar.

A spokesperson for AbInBiev, the brewer of Budweiser, has revealed that the final details regarding the sale of alcohol and its price are yet to be decided:

"We are working closely with FIFA, which is managing the relationship with the Qatari authorities, to ensure our activations for the tournament are executed respectfully and in compliance with local rules and regulations."

Jurgen Klinsmann has named his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

German legend Jurgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann, a former German striker and former coach of his country's national team, has named Brazil and Argentina as his two favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The legendary forward cited these two teams' superior form during the Qualifiers of the tournament as the factor behind his pick. Here's what the 58-year-old stated about the FIFA World Cup 2022 (via sport.es):

"To be honest, I think that to analyze a team as a favorite, you have to look at what the Qualifiers were. And today, Argentina and Brazil are candidates above the Europeans."

The last time a South American team won the FIFA World Cup was in 2002 when Brazil emerged as the champions. It would certainly be a major event if the trophy returns to the continent after 20 years.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat