Qatar become earliest host nation to crash out of the FIFA World Cup after Netherlands hold Ecuador to a draw in Group A

Qatar became the earliest host nation to crash out of the FIFA World Cup as the Netherlands held Ecuador to a draw in Group A.

The Qataris lost 3-1 to Senegal in their second game of the tournament. Their first game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Host nation Qatar are the FIRST team to get eliminated from the 2022 World Cup! Host nation Qatar are the FIRST team to get eliminated from the 2022 World Cup! 🇶🇦 https://t.co/vCWK1a3vfi

The Netherlands and Ecuador, meanwhile, are both at three points at the moment. Even with a win on the final matchday of the group stages, Qatar will only be able to get three points on the board.

Given they will play against the mighty Dutch, Qatari players will have to toil hard to get even a point on the board. The Netherlands, meanwhile, were held to a draw in the second game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

GOAL @goal Enner Valencia has now scored Ecuador's last SIX World Cup goals 🤯 Enner Valencia has now scored Ecuador's last SIX World Cup goals 🤯 https://t.co/lgWB2gM3tr

Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch an early lead. However, Enner Valencia, who is now the leading goalscorer in the tournament with three goals, found a second-half equalizer.

USMNT star Weston McKennie revealed his emotions heading into the FIFA World Cup

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

USMNT star and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has caught eyes with his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to GQ, McKennie revealed his emotions heading into the tournament. He said:

"I’m feeling excited. It’s something that, not just me, but the whole team has been dreaming about their whole life. Not many of us have played in the World Cup with this national team before. I think the whole country is ready for it too, since we didn’t qualify for the last one. So, it’s been eight years of waiting for all of us."

McKennie also spoke about how he has prepared for the Qatar showpiece:

"Honestly, you just do the same thing you’ve been doing because that’s your everyday routine. But I think you are a little bit more cautious leading up to it because you don’t want to risk injury, especially since this World Cup is being played in the middle of the season."

McKennie had a few injury issues heading into the tournament. Speaking of his recovery, the Juventus star said:

"If I’m not on the training ground or doing some type of recovery or something, I like to disconnect from soccer completely. I have a recording studio in my house and I like to make music. I watch movies or play video games. I’ve got two dogs."

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group A in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ecuador Netherlands Qatar Senegal 36 votes