Qatar fails to offer safety assurances to LGBTQ+ fans traveling for FIFA World Cup in November

Qatari officials have failed to guarantee the safety of LGBTQ+ supporters fans who are planning on going to the FIFA World Cup later this year.

FIFA were widely condemened for choosing Qatar to host the World Cup in 2010 for many reasons. These mainly centered around the appalling treatment of migrant workers and minority groups. According to the Human Dignity Trust, homosexual activity in Qatar can carry a punishment of up to seven years in prison.

British newspaper The Guardian posed a number of questions to the Supreme Committee, the body that organizes the tournament. The queries mainly centered around what rights LGBTQ+ fans would receive in Qatar, as well as if rainbow flags would be allowed into stadiums.

A general reply to the publication's enquiry stated:

“Everyone will be welcome to Qatar in 2022, regardless of their race, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality. We are a relatively conservative society – for example, public displays of affection are not a part of our culture. We believe in mutual respect and so whilst everyone is welcome, what we expect in return is for everyone to respect our culture and traditions.”

The report also claims that Anne Lieberman, a founding member of the LGBTIQ Human Rights Sports Coalition, had been in discussions with Qatari authorities for over two years. However, they have yet to receive a concrete answer. She stated:

“This quite clearly suggests to us that LGBTIQ people, whatever their role, will not be protected from the state and its repressive anti-LGBTIQ legislation, or from other potential risks to their safety.”

LGBTQ+ campaigner claims groups are boycotting FIFA World Cup in Qatar

As per the aforementioned Guardian report, Lou Englefield of the organization Football vs. Homophobia has claimed that minority groups across Europe are boycotting the tournament, which begins in November.

Englefield stated:

"I know of no European LGBTIQ supporters’ group, or individual supporters, who are currently planning to attend this World Cup. The position of the Supreme Committee is just not in keeping with the undertakings they must have given to Fifa."

She added:

"How can an international sporting event which expects millions of visitors not be open to reassuring a large minority group who have well-founded fears that they will be safe and welcome? We have never seen anything like this.”

