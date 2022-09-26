Qatar World Cup cost $220 billion: Three factors that explain why it is extraordinary yet controversial

The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar will reportedly cost $220 billion. It is set to be the most expensive edition of the historic tournament. While the glamor and dazzle of the World Cup has fans excited, there is also a fair share of controversy rolling around.

As one of the most watched tournaments in the world, the eyes on the FIFA World Cup attract the attention of more than just football fans. An estimated number north of one million spectators is expected to arrive in Qatar for the World Cup.

France fans celebrate World Cup triumph

The World Cup has generated a lot of buzz in the months building up to the showpiece event. While some fans are in awe of the extraordinary preparation dished out by the West Asian country, others have expressed their concerns over several controversial decisions.

#1. Expensive and scanty accommodation worries

Qatar has spent $220b in building new roads, public transport systems, hotels and other sporting facilities since being given the right to host the quadrennial event in 2010.

State-of-the-art training centers and stadiums have drawn praise from all corners of the world. However, the accommodation aspect has seemingly left a lot to be desired. With two months to go for the tournament. Qatar are reportedly still short on accommodating their estimated number of guests for the event.

As of March 2022, they only had 30,000 rooms available in hotels, 80% of which had been booed by FIFA. The hosts have made some late changes to create more space in fan villages, but the price of accommodation remains at a premium due to the shortage of space.

Currently, spectators will have to pay as much as $200 per night for a room, which will be considered expensive by most. This has led to visitors exploring options (using neighboring nations like UAE and Kuwait as bases instead).

#2. Sex ban and other punishable acts in Qatar 2022

Qatar's state law has placed a ban on sexual relationships for unmarried couples. The nation's law dicates a seven-year imprisonment on defaulters. Foreigners who step foot in Qatar are also expected to obey the laws. Among other rules, there is also a strict ban on drinking and partying after matches. Qatar has also warned people not to carry rainbow flags (showing support for the LGBTQ community) for their own safety.

While most of these rules have been put in place by the Qatari government by keeping in mind the traditions of the country, it is likely to cause a conflict with several fans and players visiting the nation. The game of football is seen as a platform for greater acceptance across all divisions in the community and this is where it will perhaps face its greatest test yet.

Abdullah Al Nasari, Head of Security at the 2022 World Cup in the West Asian nation, said:

"If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come here and insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days.

Man’s NOT Barry Roux  @AdvoBarryRoux



If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come here & insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days. Abdullah Al Nasari, Head of Security at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come here & insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days. #WorldCup2022 Abdullah Al Nasari, Head of Security at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come here & insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days. #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/yWpJCohza2

#3. Most expensive World Cup

Russia's 2018 World Cup event cost $11.7b, which has been dwarfed by the $220b project in Qatar. While some fans are enjoying the extravaganza, there are those who have condemned the flashy project.

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona expressed his displeasure, stating:

"To be honest, I don't really care about the next World Cup, which is not a real World Cup for me...I am not against the idea of hosting a World Cup in a country where there is a possibility to develop and promote football, like in South Africa or the United States. But Qatar - it's not the country of football. It's only about the money and the way they treated the people who built the stadiums, it's horrible."

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll



Well done Cantona for calling it out. So far over 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar building the infrastructure for the World Cup.Well done Cantona for calling it out. So far over 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar building the infrastructure for the World Cup.Well done Cantona for calling it out. 🙌👏 https://t.co/nkviaJ4eYc

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far