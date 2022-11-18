Qatar putting pressure on FIFA to ban beer in all 8 stadiums of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as discussions go on with Budweiser - Reports

Qatar are reportedly making late efforts to ban the sale of beer at FIFA World Cup stadiums. The Budweiser stalls were asked to relocate this week, and discussions are ongoing with FIFA.

Three days until the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, with the host nation taking on Ecuador in the opening game. 32 nations are battling to reach the final that is set to be held on December 18.

As per a report in The Times, Qatar are trying to ban beer sales at the stadiums before the tournament kicks off. The FIFA World Cup hosts have controlled the sale of alcohol in the country, but have permitted stalls to be opened in fan zones, match venues and hotels.

Budweiser owner AB InBev told Sky News that they were asked to relocate the stalls earlier this week and are now working with FIFA to find a solution. Their statement read (via Yahoo):

"AB InBev was informed on November 12 and are working with FIFA to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed. We are working with FIFA to bring the best possible experience to the fans. Our focus is on delivering the best possible consumer experience under the new circumstances."

However, the World Cup Supreme Committee claim the relocation was due to an overlay in venue management. They informed Sky News:

"These plans include venue management teams enhancing overlay requirements for all competition venues. This has a direct impact on the location of certain fan areas. Pouring times and number of pouring destinations remains the same across all eight World Cup stadiums."

Will there be beer sales at the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Guardian claims that beer sales in Qatar are underway, but there will be a cap on how many a fan can buy at the stalls. Moreover, beer will only be available to fans after 6:30 pm.

The report claims a fan can buy four units, and the supporters will have to pay as much as £11.6 (50 Riyads) to get 500ml of Budweiser.

Qatar World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater has confirmed plans to keep drunk fans away to sober up and avoid issues.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes