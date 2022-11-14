Qatar World Cup 2022 Final: Match date, kick-off and more

Top international teams hope to make it to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar.

The likes of reigning champions France, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Spain, and England are among the favorites to win the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, 20 November, when host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

This will be the first of 64 matches to be played at the international tournament, but when is the last?

The World Cup 2022 final is on Sunday, 18 December, and will be played at the Lusail Stadium, boasting a capacity of 80,000.

The final will kick off at 3pm GMT.

Only vaccinated fans will be allowed into stadiums in Qatar due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets for the game are available through FIFA's website - more than 800,000 tournament tickets have been sold through the first and second phases.

The cost of tickets is likely to set you back £156 to £1,223.

Who makes it to the World Cup 2022 final remains to be seen, but Argentina forward Lionel Messi will be eager to do so.

Messi, 35, will play in his final World Cup tournament as he heads into the latter stages of his incredible career.

It may also be the last appearance for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not getting any younger at the age of 37.

The World Cup 2022 final will be played just six days before Christmas, and there may be no greater gift during the holiday season than the World Cup trophy.

A glance back at prior finals ahead of the World Cup 2022 final

Anticipation builds towards the World Cup in Qatar

The last three World Cup finals have been entertaining, to say the least.

In 2018, France triumphed over Croatia with a 4-2 victory at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia on 15 July.

A Mario Mandzukic 18th-minute own goal gave Didier Deschamps' side the lead.

Croatia hit back through Ivan Perisic in the 28th minute before Antoine Griezmann scored a vital penalty in the 38th minute.

Paul Pogba (59') and Kylian Mbappe (65') added to Les Bleus' lead before Mandzukic struck the other end in the 69th minute.

France will hope they can reproduce their performance from that year's tournament and make it to the World Cup 2022 final.

It was heartbreak for Messi and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

Germany secured a 1-0 victory in extra time thanks to Mario Gotze's 113th-minute effort.

Spain were the winners of the 2010 World Cup final with a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands through another extra-time winner.

Andreas Iniesta scored in the 116th minute in a scrappy affair that saw Dutch defender John Heitinga sent off in the 109th minute.

