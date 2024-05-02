"Quadruple winning kit", "Reminds me of Adam Lallana" - Liverpool fans react as home kit for 2024-25 season is officially launched

A section of Liverpool fans on social media have shown their enthusiasm ahead of the 2024-25 season as the club unveiled its new home kit for the upcoming season. The Reds always release their new kit a few weeks before the end of the current season and have done it again.

The new Nike kit is inspired by the kit the side worn during the the 1984 European Cup Final. Liverpool played AS Roma on that occasion and won their fourth European Cup after beating the Italian giants on penalties. Alan Kennedy netted the decisive spot kick on that occasion to win manager Joe Fagan is first and only European trophy.

The new kit can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

A section of Liverpool fans sounded their approval for the new kit. Some have claimed that the Reds would go on to win the quadruple in the newly launched kit. Others, meanwhile, have suggested that the new home shirt looks something former midfielder Adam Lallana would wear.

Here are a few fan reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Quadruple winning season ahead." (from @justineetuk)

The new Nike designed home kit is currently available for preorder on Liverpool's online store. As has been the case recently, there are two variants of the new kit. There is a stadium version which costs £80 while the official match jersey costs £125.

The Merseyside giants signed a multi-year deal with Nike to become their official kit supplier ahead of the 2020-21 season replacing New Balance.

According to This is Anfield, the club agreed to a base rate of £30 million per season, an amount significantly lower to what New Balance were paying. However, they earned more through royalty payments, making it a more lucrative offer.

There are, however, rumors that the 2024-25 season could be Liverpool's last with Nike as their kit suppliers. According to Sport Business, the Reds are close to swapping the American sportswear giants to Adidas for a deal until the 2029-30 season.

Liverpool will want to end the 2023-24 season on a high

Despite being in a title race with Arsenal and Manchester City, Liverpool's recent run of underwhelming results has seen them fall behind their two rivals.

The Reds have won just one out of their last five matches in the Premier League and are now third in the standings, five points behind leaders Arsenal. They now have three games remaining and will want to end Jurgen Klopp's final season on a high.

The Merseyside outfit take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on May 5 before playing their final away game of the season against Aston Villa on May 13.

Their last game of the season is against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on May 19 in what will be Klopp's last game as the Reds' manager.