"Quality and class" "Causing chaos" - Alan Shearer wowed by 2 Arsenal stars after convincing 3-0 Fulham win 

Alan Shearer was impressed by Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard's performances during Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League away win against Fulham. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Odegaard all got on the scoresheet during the first half of the match.

Trossard, meanwhile, created all three goals and became the first player in Premier League history to bag a hat-trick of assists in the first half.

Speaking after the match, Shearer heaped praise on Trossard for his dynamic display. Hhe also lauded Odegaard for the manner in which the Norwegian dispatched the third goal.

Shearer said (via Football365):

“He’s (Trossard) causing chaos down the left-hand side, in fact, Arsenal are causing chaos all over the pitch, Robinson doesn’t get the flight of the ball. You can see how calm Odegaard is. There is no panic at all. Everything is about him is quality and class."

The Magpies legend added:

“The way he handles himself. The position he puts himself in and the touch, then the other touch to set himself up. Once he is in the middle of the goal, then there is no way he is missing.”

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Player of the Match,

54 touches

28/36 passes completed

2 shots, 1 on target

4 chances created

Trossard has now scored one goal and has provided five assists in 10 appearances for the Gunners since his January move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Odegaard has enjoyed a fruitful season as well. The club captain has now scored 10 goals and has provided seven assists in 33 matches this term.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard lauded Leandro Trossard

There is no denying that Leandro Trossard has brought an extra edge to Mikel Arteta's team. His technicality is an aspect that fans have enjoyed the most.

Odegaard showered praise on the Belgian in his comments after the convincing 3-0 win against the Cottagers:

“We did really well from the start. We controlled the game and scored some good goals in the first half. The second half was a bit different but very good. He [Leandro Trossard] has brought some amazing things to the team. I love playing with him. He’s good to find the right pass. We’re really happy to have him on the team."

He added:

“It was a good ball from Leo over the head of a defender. I kept my composure and put my shot in the corner.”

Arsenal will return to action on March 16 as they take on Sporting CP at home in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League last 16 draw. The two sides played out a 2-2 stalemate in the first leg.

