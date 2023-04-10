“Quality” - Trent Alexander-Arnold wowed by Arsenal attacker’s performance against Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold praised Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli for his performance against the Reds at Anfield on Sunday, April 9.

Martinelli opened the scoring in the Premier League clash with a well-taken goal in the eighth minute. The 21-year-old also set up Gabriel Jesus in the 28th minute for Arsenal's second with a delightful cross from the left-flank.

Mohamed Salah (42') and Roberto Firmino (87') scored for the Reds as they secured a 2-2 draw against the league leaders. However, Liverpool will be disappointed as they had numerous chances to put the game to bed but failed to convert them.

Speaking to the media after the game, Alexander-Arnold lauded Martinelli's performance, saying (via Anfield Watch):

"Gabriel Martinelli is quality."

Further speaking about the game, the full-back said:

"Intense. A very, very good game of football. I think both sides played great football at times. We never started the way we wanted to. Going two behind at home is never good but we showed character, got into the game, obviously got the late equaliser and a huge chance at the end to go and win it. We'll take the point but we know it could have been three."

Liverpool are eighth in the league, with 44 points from 29 matches. They will return to action on April 17 against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Liverpool make a strong comeback against Arsenal

Liverpool struggled to get going in the first half of the clash against Arsenal, conceding two early goals after some sloppy defending. However, they were the better side after the first half hour and looked like their vintage selves in the second half.

Speaking about their struggles in the opening exchanges, Alexander-Arnold said (via the Reds' official website):

"Probably a little bit of confidence to play, lacked the intensity that we wanted to [have], not compact enough as a team. There were a couple of things but I think towards the end of the first half we started to play the way we wanted to and then second half we definitely did. I think we had the better of them in the whole second half, limited their chances and could have scored a couple of goals. Against a team like that, you get punished for not starting a game quickly enough and that's what happened today."

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the 54th minute, which would have leveled the scores with Liverpool firmly in the ascendancy. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also made numerous excellent saves to ensure that the Gunners took at least a point from Anfield.

Poll : 0 votes