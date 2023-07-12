"Queens" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reacts as Real Madrid star's ex-girlfriend posts picture with baby daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reacted as Real Madrid star Eder Militao's former partner Karoline Lima posted a picture of herself alongside her baby daughter.

Lima grabbed her fans' attention when she posed with her and Militao's daughter in a recent social media post. She captioned the image:

"The fourth photo: speak, queen!"

Georgina Rodriguez commented under the post:

"Queens."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner commented under Karoline Lima's latest post

Much like Rodriguez, Lima is a social media sensation, boasting close to five million followers. She broke up with Militao last year. The model has since been spotted alongside comedian Gessica Kayane.

"A big piece of my heart shattered"- Georgina Rodriguez once spoke about the worst moment of her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a happy relationship since June 2016. Both of them have massive fan following. Ronaldo is one of the most popular personalities across the globe. Rodriguez has gotten her fame since her relationship with the Portuguese superstar began.

However, the pair went through a devastating spell last year. As Rodriguez gave birth to a pair of twins, their baby boy passed away. This shattered the heart of fans across the globe.

Rodriguez opened up on how she felt during that difficult period. On her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina', she said (via Daily Mail):

“Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year, I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart shattered, and I asked myself how I could carry on. I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children, and there, I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.”

Bella Esmeralda is the other twin child to be born that day. Ronaldo and Rodriguez are co-parents to five children, Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Alana Martina, Eva Maria, and Bella Esmeralda. Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of them, Eva Maria and Bella.

Poll : 0 votes