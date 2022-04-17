Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host bottom dwellers Derby County at Loftus Road in the EFL Championship on Monday, looking to end their six-game winless run.

The Hoops are stuck in a rut since February, winning just two of their last 13 games and none in their last six.

Mark Warburton's side lost five in a row before a 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town on Friday arrested the slide.

They remain in 12th position of the league standings with 60 points from 42 games with survival guaranteed.

Derby, however, are still fighting for their lives, sitting in 22nd place with 31 points, nine off the safe zone.

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Head-To-Head

There have been 62 previous clashes between the sides, with Derby winning 23 times and losing to QPR in 19 games, including a 2-1 defeat last November.

The Hoops are now looking for a league double over Derby for the very first time.

QPR FC @QPR



#QPR | 🗣 The gaffer has been speaking ahead of our Easter Monday clash with Derby. #QPR DER 🗣 The gaffer has been speaking ahead of our Easter Monday clash with Derby.#QPR | #QPRDER

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competiitions): D-L-L-L-L

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Team News

Queens Park Rangers

The Hoops are dealing with a number of injuries right now as Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh all remain unavailable.

Lee Wallace, Rob Dickie, Jeff Hendrick and Chris Willock are also injured.

Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes will continue to lead the line for Mark Warburton's side.

Injured: Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh, Lee Wallace, Rob Dickie, Jeff Hendrick, Chris Willock

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County

Colin Kazim-Richards is out for the Rams with an ankle problem, while Ravel Morrison has illness.

Max Bird will serve the last of his three-game ban.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards

Suspended: Max Bird

Unavailable: Ravel Morrison

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers (4-2-3-1): Keiren Westwood; Moses Odubajo, Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet, Sam McCallum; Sam Field, Stefan Johansen; George Thomas, Luke Amos, Ilias Chair; Lyndon Dykes.

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan; Krystian Bielik, Liam Thompson; Malcolm Ebiowei, Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight; Luke Plange.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County Prediction

QPR may not be perfect right now but this is a great chance for them to return to winning ways against a Derby side who've been awful on the road.

The Rams have lost eight away games in a row and could be set for another setback here, pushing them further into relegation.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Derby County

Edited by Peter P