"Quick sell him", "He is absolutely cooked" - Fans want Barcelona star sold after watching replacement's showing in Olympiakos drubbing

Dani Olmo did not play for Barcelona today against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League, but the fans are talking about him after the game. The Catalan side thrashed the Greek side 6-1, to bounce back after their defeat to PSG in the previous game week.

Fermin Lopez scored a hat-trick in the game, and fans believe that the Spaniard should be starting in the attacking role in all games. Fans have been waxing lyrical about him since the game ended, and many have posted:

KHADIJA2 @ASAAWA_MCM Sell Dani Olmo before the match ends

Raat Guznini @RGuznini Quick sell Dani Olmo

Maddy 🦋✨ @PedrixxYamal SELL OLMO AND WIRE ALL THE MONEY TO FERMIN

Ademola @Ademoladelakun We don’t need another 10. We need a ball winner. Sell Olmo next summer 🙏🏾

Roby @RobyPoto Yeah, I’m the biggest advocate of meritocracy. Olmo should not see the pitch unless Fermín is injured. Olmo has to fix up his game because this is not how you win trust. Good job Fermín!

Brian @Bri_an2 Yeah Dani Olmo is absolutely cooked Fermin has done more in 7 minutes than Olmo all season

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Olmo bro, I hope you're taking notes today🖊️

Lopez spoke to the media after the game, admitting that he was taking the ball to the dressing room for everyone to sign. He added that he like to play in the creative role under Hansi Flick and said:

"I'll take the ball to the locker room for everyone to sign it, because this achievement is also a thanks to them. I'd like to thank the whole team, and we'll keep going with this positive momentum."

"I feel comfortable in a creative role. I can play my way, get to the penalty area, score, and create goals. But in the end, wherever the coach needs me, I'll be ready. We hope to deliver a great match and win at the Bernabeu."

Lamine Yamal scored from the spot in the 6-1 win, while Marcus Rashford got a brace in the game.

Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's win over Olympiacos

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick spoke to the media after the game, admitting that they had a tough start to the match. He is delighted to see Fermin Lopez score a hat-trick and said:

"At the start of the match, we faced some difficulties, but we deserved the victory. Every goal is important, and every win is important. Fermín put on an outstanding performance. A hattrick, very dynamic. We needed his speed."

When asked if he was focused on the Real Madrid clash this weekend, he said that today's win was important for boosting their confidence. He added that they are now thinking about El Clasico and said:

"First, our victory today was very important and will give us confidence before the Clásico. It will be a huge match, but we don’t have time to waste; we need to recover quickly and be fully prepared."

Barcelona have two away matches coming up in the UEFA Champions League. They travel to face Club Brugge and then Chelsea in November, aiming to get more wins under their belt.

