“Quiet, but an animal on the pitch” - Rio Ferdinand suggests ex-teammate worked harder than Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said that Carlos Tevez outworked stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during matchdays at the club.

Tevez played for Manchester United between 2007-09, registering 34 goals and 14 assists in 99 games across competitions. Ferdinand, on his Youtube Channel (via United in Focus), said:

“You mentioned his name there, Tevez. I can’t speak to you without talking about Carlos. A wonderful player.

"A great guy. Quiet, but an animal on the pitch. Didn’t want him on my team in training, but in the game, come Saturday, there wouldn’t be many more picks before him.”

He added:

"He just managed himself in training. He just managed himself and didn’t exert any energy in training. Come to the game, he worked as hard, if not harder, than anybody and he had an intensity that was almost unrivalled.”

Tevez joined City from Manchester United in 2009, registerting 73 goals and 35 assists in 148 appearances across competitions.

Rio Ferdinand not impressed with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's interview

Before their game against Manchester City, Marcus Rashford gave an interview., where he answered questions to critics questioning his commitment to the club.

On his FIVE podcast, Ferdinand gave his thoughts on the interview:

“When you’re not in form, and you’re searching for form, talk is kind of cheap,” the former centre-half began.

“I think he’s brave to do that. I think he does bring more pressure. I think he must know going into that it brings more pressure."

Rashford scored a rocket goal in the Manchester derby but spurred two chances as his team lost 3-1. Ferdinand continued:

“Listen, I think he’s got the hump with certain people questioning his desire and his application. He wasn’t happy with a lot of stuff being said in the media, and he wanted no one to question his love for the club and what the club means for him. But it’s only performances that are going to persuade people."

Speaking about how he dealt with criticism, Ferdinand said:

“I knew that when I played – I ain’t chatting. Everyone’s different, and Marcus can do what he wants to do, but I ain’t chatting to no-one if I’m not in form. The moment I hit a bit of form, I’m chatting to everyone."

He added:

“I don’t know what’s right and wrong with that. I think probably the way I did it was right, but it’s brave to do what he’s done and speak when you’re not in form. He knows he’s not in form, he’s not silly.”

Rashford has registered six goals and as many assists in 33 games this season for Manchester United.