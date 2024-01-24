Quincy Promes facing 9 years in prison for his involvement in importing over 1300 kilos of cocaine: Reports

According to NL Times, Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes is facing nine years in jail after he was charged with helping to smuggle over 1300 kilos of cocaine. The Public Prosecution Service in the Netherlands have officially pushed for this time in prison, which they told the Amsterdam District Court.

The Dutch winger used to play for Ajax, but he now plays for Spartak Moscow, where he has scored six goals and made six assists in 17 Premier Liga games. The 32-year-old notably didn't show up for his trial, and the Public Prosecution Service have been unable to get him to come to the Netherlands. They told the court (via GOAL):

"Because of his absence, we will not get an answer to the question of how such a successful footballer allowed himself to be drawn into crime. He takes no responsibility for the facts and seems to consider himself untouchable in Russia and beyond."

The court heard that Promes was linked to big-time drug dealers, like Piet W., a 55-year-old who is believed to be behind two murders and a huge drug operation. The prosecutors are also pushing for an eight-year sentence for Marylio V, who is connected to drugs and reportedly related to Quincy Promes.

The Dutch footballer has denied all charges relating to the case.

Quincy Promes gets 18 months for stabbing cousin at a party

As of July 2023, Quincy Promes was sentenced to 18 months in jail for stabbing his cousin at a party back in July 2020, but he is yet to start his sentence. The court found him guilty of aggravated assault, but did not have enough proof to convict him of attempted murder or manslaughter. Promes has continued to deny these charges.

According to NL Times, another family member confessed to the attack, but the court has rejected that story. Witness accounts, along with phone calls and texts between Promes and his family, have shown that Quincy Promes was the perpertrator.

So far, the winger is still fighting this verdict. However, he did not show up in court for his trial, and he currently remains in Russia, where he cannot be extradited to the Netherlands.