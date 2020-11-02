Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien admits Lionel Messi is "difficult to manage"

Quique Setien has claimed that Lionel Messi is "difficult to manage." The former Barcelona manager believes the Argentine cannot be asked to change, as he had to find a way around him to get his plans working.

In an interview with former Real Madrid and Spain manager Vicente del Bosque on El Pais, Setien added that Messi has been playing in a particular way for years. He stressed that he was not one to change the Argentine's style of play.

"I think Messi is the best of all time. There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone. Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him.

"There's another facet beyond just the player and it's more difficult to manage. It's something inherent in many athletes that can be seen in the Michael Jordan documentary ("The Last Dance"). You see things you don't expect. He's very reserved but he makes you see the things that he wants. He doesn't talk much."

Quique Setien lasted six months as Barcelona manager

Quique Setien lasted just six months at Barcelona before he was sacked. He believes that he should have made better decisions, but was indirectly forced out by those above him at the club.

"After leaving what I am clear on is that at certain times I should have made other decisions, but there's something above you: the club. And it is above the president, the player, the coach. It's the club and the fans. They are the ones to whom you owe the greatest respect, and you have to do what is most convenient for the club as a whole."

Barcelona replaced Quique Setien with Ronald Koeman, but things have not been great at the club since. Joseph Bartomeu recently resigned after enough "no confidence" signatures were collected against him.

Even on the pitch, the Catalan side have not done well. Barcelona sit 12th in La Liga after playing six matches. They have picked up just two wins and have lost twice, including a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico.