“Quit clowning around” - Carlo Ancelotti sends strong message to Real Madrid star despite 1-0 win vs Getafe

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has issued a stern warning to teenage striker Endrick after his display in the LaLiga game against Getafe. Los Blancos ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a fine strike from wantaway star Arda Guler to keep their title hopes alive.

Ad

Ancelotti spoke about Endrick, who missed two chances in the game, during his post-match press duties. The Italian coach was particularly disappointed with the striker's decision to attempt a chip when played clean through, reminding him that be needs to stop "clowning around".

"He had two chances. He couldn't have done any better with the first one, and with the second, he may have been offside but he can't be doing that. He's young and he has to learn but he has to shoot as well as possible and quit clowning around. There's no room for drama club in football."

Ad

Trending

Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr played Endrick in behind, leaving him face to face with goalkeeper David Soria. The 18-year-old tried a cheeky chip over the Getafe man, but the goalkeeper got a hand to the ball, allowing defender Djene Dakonam to get back and clear the ball off the line.

Endrick made a rare start for Real Madrid in the league and played for 64 minutes before his eventual replacement by Jude Bellingham. The youngster cannot be faulted for his failed chip attempt, as he scored from a similar situation in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad earlier this month.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to rely on the former Palmeiras youngster in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The Brazil international has scored five goals in the competition, making him the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo to reach five Copa del Rey goals in a season for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid star set to miss rest of the season: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly set to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season after picking up an injury. The France international was a half-time substitute for Los Blancos as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga on Wednesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Camavinga was left limping and wincing after a challenge in the closing stages of the encounter but finished the game. Fabrizio Romano has reported now that the 22-year-old Frenchman will now miss at least three months of action due to a complete tear of his left adductor tendon.

Real Madrid will be without Camavinga during the FIFA Club World Cup in June, and the midfielder will also miss the UEFA Nations League finals. His injury further strains the already thin squad available to Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More