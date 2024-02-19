“Quite a calming influence for those ahead” - Leon Osman reserves special praise for ‘organised’ Manchester United star after Luton win

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has praised Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans for his performance in the 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town at the weekend.

Evans, 36, returned to United last summer for a second stint and has contributed an assist in 21 games across competitions. The veteran defender put on an impressive shift at the back as Luton sought an equaliser at Kenilworth Road.

Having come on at the start of the second half, Evans made an impressive 10 clearances out of 22 crosses Luton launched into the United box. Praising the performance of the defender, Osman said:

"I thought he epitomised Manchester United defensively in the second half. He was organised really well. He was always aware of what was around him. He defended every ball that came into the penalty area," Osman explained on Match of the Day 2."

"He didn't mind just getting rid of it, he didn't mind the old hoof up the pitch if it was necessary. He didn't mind that physical challenge. When you've got that kind of experience and you've got those type of players behind you, it's quite a calming influence for those ahead of you."

He added about Evans' 'calming' presence:

The win - United's fourth on the trot in the league - keeps them sixth in the standings, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after 25 games.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United have had a great start to the new year after starting the season with a whopping 14 defeats, including nine in the league.

The Red Devils have won six of their seven games across competitions in 2024, including five on the trot, with four of them coming away from home. Ten Hag's side next take on Fulham at home in the league on Saturday (February 24).

The close the month with an FA Cup fifth-round game at Nottingham Forest four days later. United have kept just two clean sheets in 2024, something they would look to improve as they seek to enter the top-four in the league.