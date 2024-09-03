“Quite the opposite” - Cristiano Ronaldo provides huge update on Portugal future ahead of UEFA Nations League opener

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has allayed concerns about his imminent retirement. The statement came ahead of the Selecao's UEFA Nations League opener at home to Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 39, has been expectedly named in Portugal's squad by manager Roberto Martinez for the Nations League games. Amid reports of his potential retirement, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said that he's motivated to continue for a while.

In a press conference on Monday, Ronaldo - who has scored in all four games this season for his club side Al-Nassr - said (as per ESPN):

"That's all from the press. It never crossed my mind that my cycle (with Portugal) had come to an end. Quite the opposite: it gave me even more motivation to continue to be honest.

"The motivation is to come to the national team to win the Nations League. ... We've already won it once, and we want to do it again. I might say the same thing over and over again, but I don't think long term. It's always short term."

He added that he will play for the Selecao as long as he remains an 'asset' for the side:

"Until the end of my career, I will always have the mindset that I will be a starter. What I feel at the moment, and the coach's (Roberto Martinez) words also demonstrate this, is that I continue to be an asset to the national team, and I will be the first (to admit it) if that isn't the case.

"When I'm (no longer) an asset I will be the first to leave. But I will go with a clear conscience, as always, because I know who I am, what I can do, what I do and what I will continue to do."

After the Croatia game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. take on Scotland three days later in Lisbon.

"Criticism is great because if it doesn't exist, there's no progress" - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo faced criticism for his underwhelming displays at his last international tournament at Euro 2024. The 39-year-old went scoreless in five games as Portugal lost to France in the quarter-final on penalties.

However, far from being fazed by criticism, the Portugal captain believes it's essential for 'progress' as he looks ahead to continue his professional approach to the game. Ronaldo said (as per the aforementioned source):

"Criticism is great because if it doesn't exist there's no progress. It's always been like this. Is it going to change now? It won't.

"So I try to follow my path, be as professional as possible, help in the best way possible with my professionalism and not just with goals, assists, discipline and example, because football is much more than just playing well or scoring a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prolific scorer in men's international football with 130 goals in 212 games.

