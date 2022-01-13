"Quite the opposite" - Georgina Rodriguez opens up on family life amidst rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has revealed how life has been for their family since moving to England last summer. The 36-year-old forward secured a dream return to Old Trafford when he decided to leave Juventus in August.

Cristiano Ronaldo initially moved into a mansion in the north west of England with Georgina and his kids. However, the family eventually decided to shift houses to a property in Cheshire owned by former Manchester United striker Andy Cole.

Despite the early hiccup in settling down in England, Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a flying start in his second stint with Manchester United. In addition to bagging a brace against Newcastle, he also scored against BSC Young Boys and West Ham to cap off a remarkable start.

However, even with Cristiano Ronaldo enjoying such a sparkling return, the club have slowly regressed. Although a woeful run resulted in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United have not improved drastically.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is apparently fighting to keep the dressing room united at the moment, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly dissatisfied. There are even claims that suggest the Portuguese has held crunch talks with his agent to try and seek an exit from Old Trafford.

Amidst all the noise surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Manchester United, his partner has now opened up on how the family is coping off the pitch:

Georgina was quoted as saying by The Mirror:

"I haven’t felt much change because we practically have the same conditions as in Italy and we have a marvellous home.

"I haven’t noticed much difference. When you move with your family and you move everything you feel at ease.

"With our conditions we can’t complain, quite the opposite. We are very grateful."

If her comments are anything to go by, the family remains happy in Manchester. As such, The Premier League giants' fans will be hoping Ronaldo bides his time before seeking another move.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to start for Manchester United against Aston Villa on Saturday

Manchester United turn their focus back to the Premier League on Saturday when they face Aston Villa away from home. The Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 win over Villa in the FA Cup during midweek and will be keen to continue the momentum.

Rangnick will be boosted by the expected return of Ronaldo, who sat out of the FA Cup third round clash. The star forward is in contention to return to the starting line-up and will be determined to help his team bounce back from the defeat to Wolves in their last league game.

Notably, Villa secured an unlikely 1-0 win at Old Trafford when the two sides met during the reverse fixture in the Premier League back in September.

