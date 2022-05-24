"Quite proud of that side of his game" - Peter Crouch claims Arsenal star is one of the best when it comes to winding up people

Peter Crouch has named Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale as the biggest 'wing-up merchant' of the Premier League season. The former England striker believes the celebration after Bruno Fernandes missed his penalty was brilliant and wants to see more of it in the game.

Fernandes stepped up to take a penalty against Arsenal and sent Ramsdale the wrong way. However, his shot hit the post and went out for a goal kick, but that did not stop the goalkeeper from celebrating in the Manchester United star's face.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Crouch named Ramsdale as the biggest 'wind-up merchant' of the season, ahead of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He wrote:

"The art of winding people up is sadly dying out. Antonio Rudiger and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have it in their lockers but there can only be one winner. Aaron Ramsdale, step forward. If only for what I like to call his 'Keowning' of Bruno Fernandes after his missed penalty in April. Right in his face celebrating. Aaron is quite proud of that side of his game, having a bit of banter with supporters and showing his character. But he is concerned about falling out with fans everywhere if he wants to become England No 1!"

Arsenal keeper defends celebration

Aaron Ramsdale's celebration in front of Bruno Fernandes, despite not saving the penalty, was the talk of the town that week. Many believed it was over the top as he was sent the wrong way and had nothing to do with the penalty miss.

However, Ramsdale defended himself on Peter Crouch's 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' and said:

"It was good sh**housery, but I think it got blown out of proportion because there was five or six Arsenal players in front of me so I celebrated with them. It looked like it, I probably had that a bit in my head then stopped halfway, but it's just emotion. Nothing to do with him or to do with the football club or anything like that. It was just pure emotion."

Arsenal and Manchester United failed to qualify for the Champions League next season and will be playing in the Europa League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava