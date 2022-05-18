Racing Club vs Melgar prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The 2022 Copa Sudamericana continues this week and will see Racing Club host Melgar at the Estadio Presidente Peron on Wednesday in a clash that could prove pivotal in their race for knockout football.

Racing Club opened their continental campaign with consecutive victories before losing 3-1 to their midweek opponents in the reverse fixture late last month. However, they returned to winning ways in the competition last time out, picking up a 2-1 comeback win over Cuiaba.

The Argentinian outfit sit second in Group B with nine points from four games. They will be aiming to enact revenge on their opponents on Wednesday and leapfrog them at the top.

Melgar are in brilliant form at the moment. They were beaten 2-0 by Cuiaba in their Copa Sudamericana opener last month but have gone on to win their three subsequent games in the tournament, most recently beating River Plate 2-1 away from home.

The visitors sit top of the table, level on points with their midweek hosts, although they have a better goal difference. They failed to make it out of the group stages last season and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Racing Club vs Melgar Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Racing Club and Melgar. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, which Melgar won 3-1.

Racing Club Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): W-L-W-W

Melgar Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): W-W-W-L

Racing Club vs Melgar Team News

Racing Club

Matias Rojas came off injured against Boca Juniors last weekend and is a major doubt for this one. Meanwhile, Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Martinez and Gabriel Hauche have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Martinez, Gabriel Hauche

Doubtful: Matias Rojas

Suspended: None

Melgar

Carlos Caceda received a red card last time out and has been suspended from the midweek clash. Pedro Ibanez, Kevin Quevedo and Alexi Edwin Gomez are all injured and will miss out on the game as well.

Injured: Pedro Ibanez, Kevin Quevedo, Alexi Edwin Gomez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Carlos Caceda

Racing Club vs Melgar Predicted XI

Racing Club Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gastón Gómez; Facundo Mura, Leonardo Sigali, Emiliano Insúa, Gonzalo Piovi; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno; Fabricio Domínguez, Edwin Cardona, Tomas Chancalay; Enzo Copetti

Melgar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorge Cabezudo; Matias Lazo, Leonel Galeano, Alec Deneumostier, Paolo Reyna; Alexis Arias, Horacio Orzan, Martín Pérez Guedes; Luis Iberico, Cristian Bordacahar, Bernado Cuesta

Racing Club vs Melgar Prediction

Racing Club have had mixed results of late, picking up two wins, two losses and three draws in their last seven games across all competitions. However, they remain very difficult to beat on home turf in 2022 and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Melgar are on an eight-game winning streak across all competitions and have kept five clean sheets in that period. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Racing Club 1-2 Melgar

