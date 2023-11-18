"Rafa Benitez ruled against it" - Former director says Everton nearly signed superstar forward before Liverpool transfer

Former Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands recently revealed that Rafael Benitez vetoed the chance to bring Liverpool winger Luis Diaz to Goodison Park in the summer of 2021.

Benitez managed the Toffees in a mostly unsuccessful six-month period between July 2021 and January 2022, where he had a win percentage of just 31.8% from 22 games.

The Spaniard reportedly never saw eye-to-eye with Brands and he attempted to conduct transfer business directly with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. This confusion led to the Toffees missing out on signing Luis Diaz in 2021, who was impressing for Porto at the time.

Brands said (via HITC):

“I wanted to install my philosophy and structure that would allow Everton to progress. But the decisions from above did not allow it. In the summer of 2021, we were looking to bring Luis Diaz from Porto. I was working hard to get James Rodriguez to go to Porto as part of the deal that would bring Diaz to the club."

He added:

“However, Rafa Benitez ruled against it because he was not sure about the player.”

Diaz went on to join Liverpool in January 2022 for just £37 million. The 26-year-old winger has integrated himself into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI ever since, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 61 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai reflects upon his decision to join the club

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai recently reflected upon his decision to leave RB Leipzig to join the Reds after a two-and-a-half-year tenure in the Bundesliga.

Szoboszlai joined the Reds in a £60 million deal over the summer, along with Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. The Hungary skipper has already become a fan favorite, renowned for his creativity, work-rate, and eye for goal.

Szoboszlai told Football Focus (via Liverpool's official website):

“To be honest, I was thinking, ‘Is it the right timing?’ This was the only thing I was thinking of. Not [if it was] the right choice, the right timing."

He added:

“Am I ready to come to the Premier League and play for Liverpool? And I said to myself, ‘Always when something big comes you never know you are ready, [so] you have to try.'

“And if I don’t try, it will always be in my mind why I didn’t go. So I just said, ‘Let’s do it, let’s see, I’m going to be ready.’"

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions to date.