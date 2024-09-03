Rafael Leao slams Paolo Di Canio with fascist jibe after stern criticism aimed at him; image goes viral on X

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has hit back at former player and manager Paolo Di Canio with a throwback to his playing days. The Italian, who is a pundit now, criticised the Portuguese for his behaviour in Milan's 2-2 draw against Lazio.

Leao slammed Di Canio by recalling the pundit's fascist history during his playing days. The 25-year-old posted a picture on his social media account where the then-Lazio player pulled out a fascist salute in the Rome derby highlighting his support of former Italian leader Benito Mussolini.

The post indicated that the things Di Canio did on the field are far worse than what he called Leao out for.

The story behind Rafael Leao's post and Di Canio's allegiances

Di Canio took offense to Rafael Leao's behaviour in Milan's 2-2 draw away to Lazio. Milan went into the half-time break at Lazio in the lead through Strahinja Pavlovic's eighth minute strike. The hosts scored twice in a four minute spell in the second half but, Leao scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute to rescue a point for the Rossoneri.

Despite his goal, he drew criticism from Di Canio for reportedly shunning his teammates. Leao, along with his teammate Theo Hernandez, did not join the rest of the team during a cooling break during the match.

This led to Di Canio launching a staunch attack against the Milan attacker and his teammate. The Italian, while working for Sky Sport Italia, said:

"This wouldn’t even be ok in an after work football game amongst friends. It’s a shame, this is Milan. We’re talking about Theo and Leao, one of them is even the captain some times. What are they doing?," Di Canio questioned the Milan duo.

"In my days I’d have pinned them up against the wall," he added.

During his time at Lazio, Di Canio was outspoken about his political views and sported a 'Dux' tattoo refering to Mussolini. Later in his career, he clarified that he regrets his behaviour and actions, but insisted he has never been racist.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera in 2017, the former West Ham United player spoke about the controversies surrounding him during his playing days.

"It is what I regret the most. I carry with me the symbols of what I was and what I did, including my errors, but I have never been racist," Di Canio admitted.

Through his post, Rafael Leao reminded football fans of the Italian's far right allegiances during his playing career.

