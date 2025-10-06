Rafael Nadal names Real Madrid star who is now proving it wasn’t a ‘mistake’ to think he was the best in the world 

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has heaped praise on Real Madrid talisman Kylian Mbappe, hailing the French forward's explosive start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

A lifelong Madridista, Nadal was present in the stands at the Bernabeu during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Villarreal on Saturday. Mbappe, who has had a glittering start to the campaign, was once again on the scoresheet against Villarreal. After winning the European Golden Shoe along with the Pichichi Trophy last season, Mbappé has continued to show why he is the right man for Los Blancos.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the match against Villarreal, Nadal expressed his admiration for Mbappe and believes he could be the 'best in the world.'

Ad

Trending

“When Kylian was signed, we knew what we were getting," Nadal said. "Kylian was signed, believing he was the best in the world, and he’s having a great start to the season, proving it wasn’t a mistake to think he was the best in the world. He’s going to fight to be that, I’m convinced, and he’ll do so with a great team behind him. I’m especially excited that he’s succeeding like this because I know how excited he was too.”

Ad

So far this season, Mbappe has scored 14 goals for Madrid in 10 appearances across competitions. He is leading the goalscoring charts in LaLiga (9 goals) and the UEFA Champions League (5 goals).

"He knows the club well" - Rafael Nadal on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid's future

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about Real Madrid's new coach, Xabi Alonso, and the club's future. Alonso, who once played at Madrid, has impressed so far at the club as a manager, with Los Blancos currently at the summit of the LaLiga table.

Ad

Nadal was confident about Alonso's managerial capabilities, believing the club will 'fight for everything' under the Spaniard's reign. He said:

“Xabi is here, he knows the club well, he’s young, with a spectacular resume in Germany. He’s started the season and won every match except one. He missed the derby, and it was too big a blow, but it feels like the world is ending. The reality is that I was fully prepared, and Real Madrid will fight for everything. A little calm, let the team work, which is vital, and not just think about the specific moment. We have to keep our sights set on a very long season, with big goals. It was a complicated start, and it’s turning out very well.”

Madrid have only lost one match this season, which was a 5-2 humiliating defeat to their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here