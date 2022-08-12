Ralf Rangick tells Manchester United target it will not be 'disadvantage' for his development if he snubbed Old Trafford transfer

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United-linked striker Sasa Kalajdzic should stay in Stuttgart for the 2022-23 season to further his development at the top level.

Kalajdzic, who is in the final year of his current deal at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, recently emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils. With Anthony Martial out with a hamstring injury and Cristiano Ronaldo's future up in the air, head coach Erik ten Hag is currently in the market for a reliable finisher to solve his team's offensive woes.

According to The Times (via TEAMtalk), Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Kalajdzic after failing to sign RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko. The report also added that Ten Hag has identified the £20 million-rated Austrian as a target due to his physicality.

Speaking to Sky Austria, Rangnick opined on the future of the towering striker, who suffered from injuries last term. He said:

"It is important that Sasa stays injury-free this season and trains and plays at the highest possible level. If he stays in Stuttgart this season, it will not be a disadvantage for his development."

Kalajdzic shot to prominence during the 2020-21 season after helping his side achieve a ninth-place finish in their first campaign back in the top-flight. The 25-year-old, who has earned 15 international caps, contributed 17 goals and six assists in 36 matches across all competitions.

But a long-term shoulder injury hindered his momentum as he was sidelined for the majority of last season. During the 2021-22 season, he registered eight goal contributions in 15 Bundesliga matches.

Earlier, Manchester United pulled out of a summer move for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic following backlash from fans. The former Stoke City and West Ham United man was accused of using racist slurs against North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski at the UEFA Euro 2020.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

Rio Ferdinand picks his Manchester United XI for Brentford fixture

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has picked his starting lineup for the Red Devils in their upcoming Premier League contest against Brentford away from home on August 13.

Speaking on Vibe With Five, the six-time Premier League winner said:

"In my midfield, I'm going to play [Lisandro] Martinez as the holding midfielder and take Fred out. I'm going to play [Raphael] Varane and [Harry] Maguire [at centre-back]. I wouldn't pick [Scott] McTominay or Fred. Listen, whatever happens, United will improve from the first day against Brighton. Things can only get better."

Rio Ferdinand's Manchester United XI vs Brentford (4-1-2-3): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava