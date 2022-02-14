Ralf Rangnick confirms 2 Manchester United stars will miss game against Brighton

Manchester United manager Ralf Ragnick has revealed that two first-team players will be unavailable for their upcoming Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Devils are due to host the Sea Gulls on Tuesday in a rescheduled league game. Speaking ahead of the match, Ragnick confirmed that Fred and Alex Telles are in contention for places in the game while Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic are unavailable.

"Yes, Fred will be available again and will also be part of the group for tomorrow. Edinson is still out, the same with Nema. Alex [Telles] is back again in the squad - he was already part of the group for the Southampton game - and he will also be available," said the Red Devils boss.

Fred missed Saturday's lunch-time kickoff against Southampton due to COVID-19 while Telles made it to the bench after returning a negative test for the virus.

Nemanja Matic is still ruled out with a shin injury while Cavani is out with groin problems.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on home turf. Jadon Sancho's first-half opener was canceled out by Che Adams' second-half strike.

The draw saw the Old Trafford outfit flounder yet again in their quest for a top four finish. They currently sit in fifth spot on 40 points and hold only a one-point advantage over sixth-placed Arsenal, who have played one game fewer.

Manchester United running out of time to salvage top four aspirations

Manchester United currently sit fifth in the EPL table

Manchester United have so far failed to take advantage of a kind run of fixtures, with consecutive draws against Burnley and Southampton failing to inspire confidence.

With three consecutive games against Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool coming up in March, United should have taken advantage of their relatively easier fixtures in February.

However, their failure to do so could prove detrimental to their chances of making the top four and securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Fans of the club will be hoping that their side can turn things around against Brighton. It will, however, be easier said than done against a side who have their sights set on European qualification.

A win for Graham Potter's side would put them in the mix for continental discussions. Considering United's current malaise, they will believe they have a shot at inflicting further damage on the Red Devils.

Edited by Parimal