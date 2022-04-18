Ralf Rangnick confirms 5 Manchester United players will miss Liverpool clash

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that five Manchester United players will miss out on their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League. The players in question are Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Fred.

Rangnick, however, did provide a fitness update on defender Raphael Varane. The German tactician revealed that the Frenchman has already returned to training.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Liverpool, Ralf Rangnick said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"He [Varane] was with training with the team, he was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches. With regard to the injured players, it's the same situation."

The absence of McTominay and Fred could see Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba feature in central midfield. Victor Lindelof, on the other hand, will be expected to partner club captain Harry Maguire in defence.

Edinson Cavani's absence, however, should not hurt Manchester United due to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent form. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a hat-trick against Norwich City at the weekend, taking his tally to 21 goals for the season.

Ralf Rangnick's side currently have an outside chance of making it into the top-four in the Premier League. The Red Devils are fifth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings, level on points with Manchester United with a game in hand. However, the Gunners are currently on a three-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Manchester United could play a big role in the title race

Manchester United could aid Manchester City in the Premier League title race by securing a positive result against Liverpool. The Reds are currently second in the standings and a point behind City with seven games remaining in the season.

Any points Liverpool drop against United will in turn benefit Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Pep Guardiola's side are due to face Brighton & Hove Albion a day after the game between United and Liverpool.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds secured an emphatic 5-0 victory over United at Old Trafford earlier this season. Egyptian star Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick on that occasion, with Diogo Jota and Naby Keita also getting on the scoresheet.

The defeat eventually led to the sacking of then-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

