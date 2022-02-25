Ralf Rangnick confirms Manchester United duo to miss Watford game

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed two absentees from their Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils welcome the relegation-battling Hornets to Old Trafford on Saturday, where they'll look for another three points. However, they'll have to do so without the services of Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay, who are sidelined due to injury.

Cavani, who has been nursing a groin strain for the last two weeks, still hasn't fully recovered, forcing him to sit out the Watford game.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Rangnick confirms Cavani is out again tomorrow and so is McTominay, who is still unwell. #mufc Rangnick confirms Cavani is out again tomorrow and so is McTominay, who is still unwell. #mufc

Since joining the club on a free transfer from PSG in 2020, the Uruguayan has had an injury-riddled stint at Old Trafford, missing 39 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, McTominay, who, like Cavani, missed the Champions League draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, is unwell. Following a rough patch in the first half of the season, the Scotsman was starting to get back into form, but that run has now been disrupted by illness.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤕 Edinson Cavani has failed to make the matchday squad 39 times of a possible 93 games since joining Manchester United having now been ruled out to face Watford tomorrow 🤕 Edinson Cavani has failed to make the matchday squad 39 times of a possible 93 games since joining Manchester United having now been ruled out to face Watford tomorrow https://t.co/P6Rxs1hdPM

Speaking to the press ahead of the Watford clash, Rangnick said:

“The situation is exactly the same. He (Cavani) hasn't been training with us, so he won't be available for tomorrow's game, and the same is true with Scotty. He is still ill; he hasn't been training with us, so hopefully he will start training with us again next week, but for tomorrow's game, they will both be unavailable.”

Meanwhile, for Watford, Joshua King is a major doubt after walking off in their game against Crystal Palace. He picked up a knock during a training session before that game.

Wingers Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro also missed the said game, and remain doubtful for Saturday as well.

Manchester United looking to boost top-four hopes

Manchester United have won their last two league games to sit in fourth place with 46 points from 26 games. They're looking for a third win in a row for the first time since mid-December.

Given that Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur all have a few games in hand over them, Rangnick's side cannot afford to drop more points. With only 11 more league games remaining after this game, Manchester United don't have room to make any more mistakes.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League could be detrimental, as Cristiano Ronaldo could end up leaving the club just a year after his sensational return. A win on Saturday, which is highly expected against a side languishing second from bottom in the table, will be a step in the right direction for Manchester United.

