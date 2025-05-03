Ralf Rangnick delivers worrying assessment on ‘significantly worse’ Manchester United ahead of second leg vs Athletic Club

Ralf Rangnick has claimed that Manchester United are significantly worse than when he was at the club despite spending big in the transfer market. He believes that there is a disconnect between the Red Devils' squad and their head coach Ruben Amorim's tactics.

Rangnick was appointed as the Red Devils' interim head coach in November 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. However, there was no uptick in form during his reign, and he left United to coach the Austrian national team at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Speaking on Canal+, Rangnick claimed that Manchester United's squad is worse now than when he was at the club. He added that Ruben Amorim is not fit to use the players at his disposal, as the squad hasn't been built to play three at the back. He said (via Metro):

"A few fundamental things needed to be changed [when I was there]. And since then £750 million has been spent on new players. And in the table they are even significantly worse than back then. They could actually, only with a win in the Europa League, still save this season, because then they will be in the Champions League. Everything else would be a disappointment, and it will be interesting to see what will happen."

"They have signed a coach [Amorim] in the middle of the season who plays with three or five backs, and the squad was built based on a four-back system. This is what you see when you see them play, especially in Premier League games against the opponents against which Manchester United normally has to win."

Talking about the Europa League match, Rangnick warned Manchester United that Nico Williams can pose a serious threat, comparing the Spaniard to Lamine Yamal. He said:

"Sure, in the Europa League, they have… usually with the result against Lyon, you are eliminated. They turned it around. And of course, the stadium had a huge effect. But it will be interesting against Bilbao. You are actually favourite from the size of the clubs but with Nico Williams, Bilbao has a an absolutely exceptional player on a similar level as Lamine Yamal."

Manchester United are 3-0 up in the semifinal after their win in the first leg at San Mames on Thursday.

Manchester United have no issues convincing players to join, claims Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has claimed that players need not be convinced to join Manchester United despite their poor form this season. The Red Devils are currently placed 15th in the Premier League.

Speaking to the media in April, Amorim said:

"It's Manchester United. What I feel is there are a lot of players who want to play for our club and I know that if you look at our club in the moment, with all the problems with the staff and people going, changing coach and the results, it looks like a little bit of a problem."

"But we have a clear idea. That is the easiest part to explain to a player. Then it is Manchester United. Everyone wants to play for Manchester United."

Ruben Amorim took over in November 2024 after Erik ten Hag was sacked. He has managed 36 matches for the Red Devils and won just 15 times, while losing 13 games.

