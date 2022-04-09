Ralf Rangnick explains why he chose Marcus Rashford to start for Manchester United in Everton clash

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has decided to start Marcus Rashford for their Premier League game against Everton on Saturday.

Rangnick stated that the effort Rashford has put into his training warranted a start for the game at Goodison Park. Speaking to BT Sport ahead of their game against the Toffees, Ralf Rangnick said (via UtdDistrict's Twitter page):

"He [Rashford] quite often has trained well and that's why I decided to play him from the start today as one of three strikers. And I very much hope that he can transform the performance on the training pitch on to the pitch today."

Marcus Rashford has not enjoyed the best of runs in the team ever since Ralf Rangnick took over as the interim manager. The German tactician has opted to start with youngster Anthony Elanga instead of Rashford on multiple occasions.

Rangnick also decided to play attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes as a false nine against Leicester City in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Despite not having a fit striker in the squad, Marcus Rashford was still unable to make it into the starting XI. Manchester United went on to draw the game 1-1.

Marcus Rashford made a slow start to the season as he was recovering from a shoulder injury. Since then, the forward has managed to score just five goals and provide two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Marcus Rashford currently has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Manchester United. His long-term future at Old Trafford is uncertain at the moment.

Manchester United need a win against Everton to keep their top-four hopes alive

Manchester United will be in desperate need of a win against Everton to keep their top-four hopes alive. As things stand, United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 51 points from 30 matches.

With eight matches remaining in the season, Manchester United are trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points. However, it is worth noting that fifth-placed Arsenal have the same points as Spurs but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Everton are engulfed in a relegation battle at the moment. Frank Lampard's side recently suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Burnley.

The Toffees are currently one place above the relegation zone in 17th place and just a point clear of the drop zone.

